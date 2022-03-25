FIFA World Cup 2022 European Play-off finals: Ronaldo, Bale, Ibrahimovic just one win from Qatar - Preview and how to watch 

The play-off stage for teams looking to qualify for football's FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has already thrown up some shocking results, with reigning European champions Italy dumped out of the competition by North Macedonia at the semi-final stage.

Superstar players Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden), and Gareth Bale (Wales) all made it through to the finals of the UEFA qualifying mini-tournaments, and are now just one win away from reaching the biggest men's event in their sport later this year, where powerhouses including Neymar's Brazil, Leo Messi's Argentina, and Harry Kane's England await.

Two of those places at the World Cup will be decided on Tuesday 29 March, here's how it's shaping up.

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Play-off semi-final results for European teams

On Thursday (March 24), Wales beat Austria 2-1 in UEFA's 'Path A', with two stunning goals from Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in Cardiff helping the Euro 2016 semi-finallists into their final. The other Path A semi-final, Ukraine v Scotland semi-final has been postponed until June.

Sweden beat Czech Republic 1-0 after extra time to progress from 'Path B'. Substitute Robin Quaison with the only goal in Solna. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was suspended for the semi, but will be available for Sweden's final. Poland were given a bye through the semi-final stage.

Portugal, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, were 3-1 winners over Turkey, while North Macedonia pulled off a huge upset with their 1-0 victory in Italy. Aleksandar Trajkovski was the hero for the minnows. Both those games were in 'Path C'.

Below, we take a look at all the information you need including the top storylines, match schedule, players to keep an eye on, where to watch and more.

Wales v Scotland / Ukraine - Path A Final - Date TBC

Wales are just one win away from their first appearance at a men's World Cup since 1958 and only the second time in the history of the FIFA event.

Welsh captain Gareth Bale and his teammates will have to wait a little longer for that chance due to the postponement of the other Path A semi-final between Ukraine and Scotland. Those matches are now expected to take place in June 2022.

Poland v Sweden - Path B Final - Tuesday 29 March (20:45 CET)

Jaroslav Silhavy's Sweden have not made the World Cup finals since 2006, and have 40-year-old star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic available again after suspension.

They face Poland in the final, who were given a bye in their semi-final, which was due to have been against the Football Union of Russia.

Portugal v North Macedonia - Path C Final - Tuesday 29 March (20:45 CET)

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to add to his world record tally for international goals. He has 115 to his name ahead of this key qualifying final. The Manchester United striker will be hoping his team avoid a shock against North Macedonia, who knocked out European champions Italy out on Thursday.

Fresh from qualifying for their first-ever major tournament as an independent nation at Euro 2020, North Macedonia are now hoping to compete in their maiden World Cup campaign. Aleksandar Trajkovski is the danger man up front, as shown by his incredible late winner in Palermo.

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Schedule of play-off finals for UEFA nations

Two places at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be decided on Tuesday night in Europe (29 March) with both finals kicking-off at 20:45 CET:

Poland v Sweden

Portugal v North Macedonia

The one remaining spot for nations in the UEFA qualifying region will be decided in the Path A final, with the date and kick-off time to be confirmed:

Wales v Scotland / Ukraine

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: How to watch European playoff finals

You can find out how to watch the action live in your territory on the UEFA website here.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Teams from Europe who have already qualified for Qatar

Ten teams booked their spots at the 2022 World Cup automatically from the UEFA qualifying groups:

Belgium

Croatia

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Netherlands

Serbia

Spain

Switzerland

The remaining three spots available to European teams are being decided through the play-offs (details above).

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers in Africa, Asia and South America

In Africa, five separate ties are being played over two legs, with their second leg ties on Tuesday 29 March deciding who qualifies from the CAF region. The biggest of which will see AFCON finalists Senegal and Egypt meet again for a place at the 2022 World Cup. That means one of Liverpool’s star players Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah will not compete in Qatar. Nigeria and Ghana are also renewing their rivalry with a Qatar spot at stake.

In Asia, there was a shock on Thursday (24 March) as Australia missed out on automatic qualification for Qatar. Their first home qualifying defeat in 14 years, 2-0 to Japan, who will be in Qatar, means the Socceroos will go into the final qualifying play-off on 7 June. The winner of that will reach World Cup 2022. The loser will face an inter-confederation play-off against a team from the South American CONMEBOL region.

Teams in South America are still competing in their qualifying group stage, with that play-off place up for grabs on Tuesday. Ecuador and Uruguay sealed the final automatic qualifying spots with results on Thursday (24 March). Argentina and Brazil had already guaranteed their progess.

When is FIFA World Cup 2022 for men's football teams?

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar takes place between 21st November and 18th December 2022.

The draw for the pool stage of the tournament will take place on Friday 1 April 2022 in the Qatari capital, Doha.