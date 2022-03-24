FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Nigeria vs Ghana preview

The third round of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifiers for 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place this weekend, with 10 teams vying for five spots to compete at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from 21 November to 8 December.

One of the standout fixtures from the five matchups sees Nigeria, the most successful African nation to have competed at the World Cup, take on four-time Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) champions Ghana.

Here's everything you need to know about this titanic clash, including the schedule, stars to watch, and more.

Nigeria vs Ghana schedule

Ghana, as the lower-ranked team in the FIFA men's standings, will host the first contest of this two-leg tie on 25 March at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 local time.

The second leg will be played four days later on Tuesday, March 29 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 local time.

The aggregate winners of the tie will secure a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will take place between November and December this year.

Head to head record

Ghana and Nigeria have faced each other a total of 56 times in all competitions (including friendlies), with Ghana recording 25 wins to Nigeria's 12 (19 matches ended in a draw).

However, the Super Eagles have experienced greater success at the World Cup, accruing 21 points to Ghana's 19 on football's biggest stage. Nigeria also rank higher in the FIFA standings (32nd to 61st), and come into the match having reached the last 16 of AFCON 2021, while Ghana surprisingly finished last in their group, having failed to win a single game.

Nigeria will be attempting to qualify for their seventh World Cup appearance, having achieved a top result of ninth at the 1994 World Cup.

Ghana have participated at three World Cup tournaments, reaching the quarter-final stage in 2010.

Stars to watch

Ghana's Premier League trio of Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) and Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) are the stand-out names of the Black Stars' squad, though it is Jordan's brother André (who plays his club football for Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd) who has led Ghana's attack in qualifying with three goals.

Nigeria, meanwhile, also possess elite talent among their ranks; Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, on loan from RB Leipzig), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) and Victor Osimhen (Napoli) represent some serious firepower in attack. Osimhen alone has bagged four goals in qualifying, and will surely command a lot of attention from Ghana's defence.