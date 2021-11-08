Five things to know about superstitious German bobsleigh star Kim Kalicki

Kim Kalicki burst onto the senior bobsleigh scene in 2019, and has since become one of Germany's top pilots.

This is an especially impressive feat, given that the European powerhouse’s star-studded lineup also includes the likes of Olympic gold medallist Mariama Jamanka, Youth Olympic champion Laura Nolte and former World Cup winner Stephanie Schneider.

In her first full World Cup season in 2020-2021, Kalicki secured six podium finishes (including one victory) to finish second overall in the two-woman bobsleigh standings. She even had a chance of victory going into the final race.

But that was far from her only accomplishment in what was an astounding year.

On 8 February 2020 she became the junior world champion in Winterberg, just 13 days before securing a surprise silver at the senior World Championships at Altenberg. Gold that day went to Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries who was 0.37 quicker than her young rival.

It was a repeat result at the 2021 World Championships, with Kalicki winning her second-consecutive world silver behind winner Humphries.

However, the German has tasted victory over the USA star, most notably when she won the World Cup in Konigssee in 2021, and is a key name to watch out for in the run up to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

But what else do you know about the 24-year-old prodigy, who is one of the more superstitious pilots on the circuit?

Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack en route to silver at the 2021 World Championships.

1 - From athletics to bobsleigh

Bobsledders require a tremendous amount of explosive power in order to give their sled the best push possible at the start.

Subsequently, many of the sport’s top pilots have backgrounds in athletics, and Kalicki is no different.

At the age of 14 the German could complete the 80m hurdles in 11.83s. She also used her pace to good effect on the football field.

But that all changed in 2014 when her athletics coach took her to Winterberg to try bobsleigh. From that point onwards, it was winter sports all the way.

“My athletics trainer at the time and I went to Winterberg in 2014 to do a kick-off session. There one thing led to another,” she told DPSK.

“The first year was not easy,” “When the first international competitions started, (non athletes) only notice the bobsledding. But it's not just about pushing and driving the sled. Athletes also have to take care of the equipment and their team. There is a lot more to do than just packing the (athletics) spikes in the running bag.”

2 - Superstitious Superman T-shirt

In a dangerous sport where sleds reach an average max spe of 135 km/h, it is understandable that some pilots try everything they can to receive a little extra luck.

As such, Kalicki has several rituals that she follows before competing.

“I always put on the left and then the right shoe before. If I do it the other way around, I'll drive slower. At least that's what I think! And I always wear the same clothes under my racing suit,” she told Hessenschau.

Those clothes include a Superman T-shirt, which seems to give her extra power.

“It's actually a really cheap T-shirt that I bought at some point,” she continued.

“By chance I wore it in all the important races last season, was successful and have always been doing it ever since. I know it might sound stupid, but the first time I didn’t wear it in Innsbruck, we only finished sixth!” - Kim Kalicki on her lucky Superman T-Shirt.

3 - Learning from Francesco Friedrich

Germany are simply blessed with sliding talent, and within their ranks lies a real-life Superman in Francesco Friedrich.

The two and four-man pilot is arguably the greatest bobsledder ever, with two Olympic gold medals and 13 World Championships titles to date.

Unsurprisingly, his teammates are keen to tap into his knowledge and Kalicki has made the most of that opportunity.

“I also work very closely with Francesco Friedrich's team and have already learned a lot from the guys, especially when it comes to the sled, how it is set up, and how I care for the material. But I don't want to reveal too much either - it should remain my secret,” she said.

But she did offer one insight into what makes the great man tick…

“His greatest strength is also that he never gets tired. He always wants more, always wants to win and break records.

4 - Kaillie Humphries friendship

USA pilot Kaillie Humphries is a bobsleigh queen, and has two Olympic titles to prove it.

The 36-year-old is almost as at home in the monobob as she is in the two-woman sled, and has enjoyed plenty of close-fought battles with Kalicki since 2019.

Close rivals often form fractious relationships as a result, but that isn’t the case here. The two sledders regularly catch up on tour.

“She drives most consistently,” Kalicki told Wiesbadener of her rival. “It is not for nothing that she is the most successful bobsleigh pilot of all time. We get on well and I talked to her a little after the World Cup. I'm trying all the time to get closer to her (in competition).”

Silver medallists Kim Kalicki and Kira Lipperheide (Germany), gold medallists Kaillie Humphries and Lauren Gibbs o(USA) and bronze medalists Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski (Canada) celebrate on the podium at the 2020 World Championships in Altenberg, Germany.

5 - Kim Kalicki: Sharp shooting police trainer?

Kalicki combines her life as a bobsledder with her duties as a police officer in the German state of Hessen.

Despite still being a young athlete she is already thinking about her next career move, which could involve training the next generation of law enforcers.

“I find the individual areas of the riot police very interesting,” she continued. “I think that I would be in good hands in a unit for a while. I could well imagine working as a shooting trainer or operational trainer in training and further education.”

We are sure she would make an excellent driver in a high-speed chase too!