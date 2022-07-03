FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Diving with Matty Lee & Oleksii Sereda and men's water polo final

Diving Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee will attempt to win the men's 10m platform on the final day of the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest.

But the British champion will have to be at his very best to defeat China's Yang Hao, and Japan's 15-year-old sensation Tamai Rikuto.

In the women's 3m synchronised, yesterday's women's 3m springboard champion Chen Yiwen teams up with bronze medallist Chang Yani and they are odds on to maintain China's perfect diving record at these championships.

Should China win both diving medals today, they will overtake the USA for overall gold medals in the Hungarian capital.

Back in the water polo arena we will have the men's bronze medal match between Greece and Croatia, before Italy and Spain lock horns in the gold medal match.

Olympics.com is carrying live updates the entire day from Budapest, which you can re-live as they happened below.

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first.

What an amazing way to finish the penultimate day of action here at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest.

8:45 am - About last night...

It was a cauldron of atmosphere at the packed Alfréd Hajós National Swimming Stadium last night, with a very partisan home crowd.

Hungary mounted a late fightback in the final quarter to make it a one-point game, but the reigning Olympic champions USA ultimately had the experience to see out a fourth-consecutive world title.

Madeline Musselman stayed cool under immense pressure to nail two crucial penalties.

8:30 am - Today's programme

Good morning and welcome back to the 2022 FINA World Championships live blog in Budapest.

It's day 16, the final day of action, but don't despair as there are still three medals to be won.

First up, we have the women's 3m synchronised heats and final, where yesterday's individual springboard gold and bronze medallists, Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani respectively, have teamed up to take the favourites tag.

The final diving event of the competition is the men's 10m platform final, where British champion Matty Lee will lock horns one more time against the likes of China's Yang Hao, 16-year-old Ukrainian Oleksii Sereda, and 16-year-old Tamai Rikuto from Japan.

Over at the water polo, we have the men's gold medal match between Italy and Spain, in what is a repeat from the 2019 final.

Here's today's diving schedule:

11:00 am - Women's 3m synchronised prelims

3:00 pm - Women's 3m synchronised final

5:00 pm - Men's 10m platform final