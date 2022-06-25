FINA World Championships Budapest 2022, live: Day eight - Last day of swimming & artistic swimming

The 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 continues on Saturday (25 June) with the last day of action in both the artistic swimming and swimming categories.

There are two artistic swimming and seven swimming finals scheduled today in the Hungarian capital before focus turns fully to the open-water swimming, diving, and water polo (the last of which is already underway with the group stages).

Olympics.com will have live updates the entire day from Budapest, so bookmark this page and check in throughout the day for all the latest!

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first. Please refresh to see latest updates.

10:42 am - Today at the water polo...

It's Round 3 of the men's competition and the group leaders as things stand are Hungary, Croatia, Spain, and Serbia.

10:00 am - Australia dominate women's medley heats

World and Olympic champions Australia put on a relay masterclass to go through to tonight's women's 4x100 medley final as the top seeds.

Canada's Ingrid Wilm took an early an early lead over Australia's triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown.

But Jenna Strauch swam a superb breaststroke lead to retake the lead for the Dolphins, before Brianna Throssell held off Canada's butterfly Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil, who is only swimming in the relays in Budapest.

Freestyler Madison Wilson then secured the victory by a body-length in 3.56.77.

Netherlands quartet Kira Toussaint, Tes Schouten, Maakie de Waard and Marrit Steenbergen won their heat to take second place overall in 3.57.48.

Great Britain were disqualified from Heat 2 and will not compete in this evening's final.

This evening's final line-up (in order of fastest heat finishes): Australia, Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Italy, China, USA, and France.

9:35 am - USA, Italy and France progress to men's medley finals

USA quartet Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink, Julian Trenton, and Brooks Curry took no chances in the competitive men's 4x100 medley relay heats, taking top spot in 3.32.91.

Italy, who boasted men's 100 backstroke world record holder Thomas Ceccon, finished second in that heat to take third overall.

Second overall went to Heat 2 winner France, who were initially behind China after a superb breaststroke leg from Qin Haiyang.

Double medley winner Leon Marchand put in a superb butterfly leg, before they finished in 2.32.98.

World Champions Great Britain, missing Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott in Budapest, finished third in that heat to progress to this evening's finals.

This evening's final line-up (in order of fastest heat finishes): USA, France, Italy, Australia, Great Britain, China, Germany, Austria.

9:20 am - Amazing McIntosh takes top seed, Hosszu through

Summer McIntosh submitted a world-class display to take the women's 400 IM medley heats.

The Canadian was neck-and-neck with USA's Katie Grimes over the butterfly and backstroke legs, before pulling away in the breaststroke and controlling the victory on freestyle. She finished in 6.36.15.

Grimes finished second overall, 0.5s slower than McIntosh.

The final heat was won by a determined Katinka Hosszu, who clocked 4.39.15 after being roared on by the home crowd.

The world record holder and Rio 2016 Olympic champion, who has struggled to find her top form in this meet, took a big early lead in the race.

Reigning Olympic champion Ohashi Yui managed to take the lead back as they transitioned into freestyle, but the Hungarian hit back to take the win.

All four women progress to this evening's final, alongside the likes of USA's Emma Weyant, Ge Chutong of China, and Australia's Jenna Forrester.

8:55 am - Ohashi looking to bounce back

Ohashi Yui hasn't been at her best at these championships.

The double medley Olympic champion from Tokyo 2020 finished 13th in the 200 IM here in Budapest, and will be looking to end on a high in today's 400 IM heats and finals.

Here's a reminder of her 400m Olympic gold medal-winning performance in 2021...

8:40 am - In case you missed it...

Here are the Round 3 results in women's water polo last night,

Group A

Italy 31 - 5 Colombia

Hungary 11 - 7 Canada

Group B

USA 23 - 3 Argentina

Netherlands 22 - 1 South Africa

Group C

Australia 17 - 5 Brazil

New Zealand 15 - 7 Kazakhstan

Group D

Spain 30 - 2 Thailand

Greece 15 - 4 France

8:30 am - Today's programme

Good morning from sunny Budapest, where, would you believe it, it's the final day of swimming and artistic swimming at the FINA World Championships 2022.

The only individual event this morning will see Japanese Olympic champion Ohashi Yui and Canadian wonderkid Summer McIntosh vying for top spot in the women's 400 medley heats.

Expect a huge cheer for Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Katinka Hosszu, swimming in front of her own crowd.

In medley relay heats, the USA men will be looking to back up their Olympic title from Tokyo. On the women’s side, Australia will be hoping to defend their Olympic title from 2021, with their American rivals coming in as the defending World champions from 2019.

We finish with a bang this evening with seven-consecutive finals.

The men's 50 backstroke looks to be a straight clash between USA world record holder Hunter Armstrong and his compatriot Justin Ress.

Italy's Benedetta Pilato will try to land her second title of the event in the women's 50 breaststroke, while Olympic champions Bobby Finke and Florian Wellbrock join Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk as the top three seeds in the men's 1500 free.

Sarah Sjostrom could win her second title of the event in the women's 50m freestyle.

Here's today's swimming schedule:

Morning session – heats only

Women's 400m individual medley

Men's 4x100 medley relay

Women's 4x100 medley relay

Evening session – finals only