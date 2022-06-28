British diving Olympic champion medalllist Matty Lee will compete for the first time today (28 June) at the 2022 FINA World Championships.

After winning gold alongside Tom Daley at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, Lee has a new partner in Noah Williams, and the British champions are one of the men's 10m synchronised favourites.

In between the heats and finals of that event, Lee's compatriot, and fellow Olympic gold medallist, Jack Laugher will resume his fascinating battle with Chinese Olympic champions Cao Yuan and Wang Zongyuan in the men's 3m springboard final.

Elsewhere today, we have the quarter-finals of the women's water polo competition.

Olympics.com is carrying live updates the entire day from Budapest, which you can re-live as they happened below.

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first.

10:45 am - Ukraine looking strong

Oleksiy Sereda was just 14 at the last world championships, and is putting all his experience to good use here.

Alongside Kirill Boliukh, the Ukrainian's are in top place after three dives with 315.24.

Britain's Lee and Williams have found their mojo and sit once place behind them in 310.44 and are also guaranteed a place in tonight's final.

Another team motoring along nicely is Canada. Rylan Weins and Nathan Zsombor-Murray are awarded 8s and 8.5s for their synchronisation their inward 3.5 somersault tuck, and are awarded an impressive 80.64. They are now in fourth.

10:20 am - Nervous start from the Brits

Olympic champion Lee and his new diving partner Noah Williams don't have their best start ever.

They were ever so slightly out of sync in their inward 1.5 somersault pike, which only has a 2.0 degree of difficulty, and are awarded 47.5.

The top score goes to China's Yang and Lian, who are awarded 57.0 for their forward dive pike. Very classy.

But there are six rounds here before this evening's final, and absolutely no need to panic for Lee and Williams who are currently in fourth.

9:42 am - Matty Lee's gold at Tokyo 2020

Out of the eight diving gold medals on offer at Tokyo 2020, China won seven.

Matty Lee and Tom Daley did the unthinkable by breaking that win streak in the men's 10m synchronised event.

You can relive that amazing performance below.

8:52 am - In case you missed it...

A round-up of the scores in last night's men's round-of-16 water polo matches:

Montenegro 10 - 9 Japan

Georgia 7 - 13 Croatia

Italy 17 - 6 Australia

South Africa 2 - 24 USA

Check out the quarter-final clashes (29 June) below.

8:30 am - Today's programme

Good morning and welcome back to a rainy Budapest for FINA World Championships 2022 live blog.

Happily the conditions won't affect the action in the Duna Arena, where two diving medals will be won today.

First up we have the men's 10m synchronised heats, and all eyes will be on Britain's Matty Lee, who won Olympic gold in the event alongside Tom Daley at Tokyo 2020.

Lee is now diving with partner Noah Williams following Daley's break from the sport, but the new pair took out the British Championships in April and look like a force to be reckoned with.

Their toughest competitors will be Yang Hao and Lian Junjie from China.

Yang is a two-time Youth Olympic champion and two-time world champion, while Lian is a two-time mixed synchro world champion.

The finals of that event take place this evening.

But before that we have the men's 3m springboard final, where Olympic gold medallists Cao Yuan (China), Jack Laugher (Great Britain), and Wang Zongyuan (China) are locked in a fascinating three-way battle for the world title.

Here's today's diving schedule:

10:00 am - Men's 10m synchronised heats

4:00 pm - Men's 3m springboard final

7:00 pm - Men's 10m synchronised final