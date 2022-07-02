FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Day 15 - Diving with Matty Lee, and water polo women's final

The penultimate day of action at the 2022 FINA World Championships, 2 July, sees home heroes Hungary take on reigning Olympic champions the USA in the women's water polo final.

In diving, British Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee will take part in the men's 10m platform prelims, alongside 2014 Youth Olympic champion Yang Hao and reigning world champion Yang Jian - both from China.

Later on at the Duna Arena, Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani are the strong gold medal favourites in the women's 3m springboard final.

A victory from either would see diving powerhouse China maintain their perfect record in the sport in Budapest.

Olympics.com is carrying live updates the entire day from Budapest, which you can re-live as they happened below.

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first.

8:35 am - In case you missed it...

Another dramatic water polo semi-final last night saw Spain beat much-fancied Croatia 10-5 in the late match.

That means we have a 2019 World Championships final rematch tomorrow between Italy and Spain.

8:30 am - Today's programme

Good morning and welcome back to the 2022 FINA World Championships live blog for the penultimate day of action here in Budapest.

The mercury keeps on rising in and out of the water, and today will see three medal events.

First up, we have the women's water polo bronze medal match between Italy and the Netherlands. The later match sees home heroes Hungary take on the Olympic champions USA in the final. With water polo the national sport here, atmosphere is guarenteed.

Over in diving it's the women's 3m springboard final, where China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani are the strong title favourites.

But before all of that, we have the men's 10m platform preliminaries featuring Team GB's synchro silver medallist Matty Lee.

Here's today's diving schedule:

10:00 am - Men's 10m platform prelims

4:00 pm - Men's 10m platform semi-finals

7:00 pm - Women's 3m springboard final