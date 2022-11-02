How to watch Hanyu Yuzuru at 'Prologue' in Yokohama

Hanyu Yuzuru will enter the next phase of his career on Friday (4 November 2022) with his 'Prologue' ice show.

Hanyu is self-producing the show featuring him and only him, starting on Friday evening at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama.

The two-time Olympic champion will also perform on Saturday and three times in December in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture.

TV broadcast, streaming, and ticket information for Hanyu's debut pro skate

Tickets for only the shows in Hachinohe are still on sale. Details can be found here.

The show on 5 November will be broadcast live in Japan on CS TV Asahi 2 from 14:00 JST and streamed in select theatres nationwide.

It is not currently scheduled to be aired internationally.

Further details can be found on the event's official Twitter account.

Hanyu Yuzuru’s Prologue: Schedule

(All times JST)

Yokohama

4 November 18:00 @ Pia Arena MM

5 November 14:00 @ Pia Arena MM

Hachinohe, Aomori

2 December 18:00 @ Flat Hachinohe

3 December 15:00 @ Flat Hachinohe

5 December 14:00 @ Flat Hachinohe