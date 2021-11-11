Takahashi Daisuke: Chapter 2 - ice dance

Three years since announcing his un-retirement, Takahashi Daisuke isn’t just competing as an ice dancer. He’s starting to look like one.

“I actually feel it, that I’m stronger than before”, Takahashi told Japanese broadcaster NHK ahead of the NHK Trophy figure skating event, starting on Friday (12 November).

“When I see myself in front of the mirror, even I notice I have more muscle.

“I’m just focusing on the ways I can improve even if it’s bit by bit.

“I don’t know if I’ve earned the right to call myself an ice dancer yet but I’m working as hard as I can to get there”.

Newfound Herculean biceps and all, Takahashi returns to the ice for the first time in almost a year at the NHK Trophy, the fourth leg of the Grand Prix Series.

It was at the event in Tokyo a year ago when Takahashi, with partner Muramoto Kana, began penning a new chapter to a story that he had once drawn the curtain on.

Takahashi decided to sheath his blades in October 2014 after a ground-breaking career as a men's singles skater that saw him win an Olympic bronze at Vancouver 2010 and the world championship that year - both firsts by an Asian male.

He was 28 then. Takahashi returned to competition in July 2018 at the age of 32 - becoming the oldest Japanese men’s skater ever - and a year later, transitioned to ice dance.

Needing a lift

The switch however was harder than anything he imagined.

For all his excellence in singles, the synchronicity and upper-body strength required in ice dance were not something Takahashi had experienced before.

At the first two meets of his revived career - last season’s NHK Trophy and the national championships - Takahashi looked completely winded after performances.

Feeling the need to be able to withstand the physical rigors, the 35-year-old former Grand Prix Final champion has been working on his strength at his training base now in Florida - and he’s feeling the rewards of his effort.

“The lifts are starting to come naturally for me. I think about things like when and how I can incorporate them into the routine”, said Takahashi.

“That’s probably the biggest difference between now and then, that I’m capable of thinking about the elements.

“Last season, it felt like the competitions came around so quickly, like we never had enough time to work on anything.

“Now we can’t wait to get out there and compete. It might only be by a little bit but we do feel more comfortable. I think mentally, we are in a much better place compared to last season."

“I think the next year or two will fly by but every moment counts - rather, we have to make it count. That’s the key. Every competition matters.

“And in the end, if we’re at the Olympics, then great”.

GettyImages-1195545617 Picture by 2019 Getty Images

Beijing on the horizon

It remains to be seen whether Takahashi can punch his fourth ticket to the Games.

He and Muramoto will be fighting for the one place reserved for ice dancers at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, against the three-time defending national champion pair of Komatsubara Misato and Tim Koleto.

For Takahashi-Muramoto, this weekend will be their first international event. They were alternates for the worlds in March this year but withdrew as Muramoto was still nursing the knee injury she suffered at the nationals in December.

Following Thursday’s official practice, Takahashi said the focus will solely be on what he and Muramoto can accomplish, not what the competition does.

The 22-26 December national championships at Saitama Super Arena will determine who goes to Beijing.

“For us, it doesn’t change the fact that we have to give it 100 per cent every time we compete to give ourselves a chance."

“We’ve been practicing well, so the focus for the NHK will be on reproducing our form from practice. If we can do that, it should do wonders for our confidence.

“We have an opportunity to perform in front of a crowd here, on an international stage. We’re proud of the programme we put together and hopefully we can put on a good show for the fans”.