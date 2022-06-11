FIFAe Nations Cup 2022: India qualify for showpiece esports event for first time

India created history on Saturday as they qualified for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022, to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, from July 27 to July 30.

The FIFAe Nations Cup is the international football governing body’s (FIFA) official inter-nation esports football competition. Gamers play in a 2v2 format along with a substitute.

It will be the first time India will play in FIFA’s showpiece esports event.

France won the inaugural FIFAe Nations Cup in 2020 by beating Argentina in the final in London. The 2021 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India missed out on a playoff spot in the first season but finished above heavyweights such as Italy, Argentina and Spain in the 2021 rankings.

For the 2022 edition, India qualified for the Asia/Oceania regional playoffs after a successful stint in the play-ins. During this period, India also achieved their highest global ranking of 19.

India needed to win two matches in the playoffs to qualify. The Indian efootball team of Charanjot Singh, Siddh Chandarana and Saransh Jain defeated Korea and Malaysia in the playoffs to make the cut for the event.

A total of 24 teams will compete in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022 at the ​​Bella Arena in Copenhagen. The event will be streamed online.