FIFA World Cup 2022 total goals: Qatar 13 shy of record 171

Qatar 2022 is already the fifth-highest goal-scoring football World Cup heading into the semi-finals with 158 goals from 60 matches.

2 min By Ali Asgar Nalwala
GettyImages-1448199357
The FIFA World Cup 2022 has seen some edge-of-the-seat football action with a total of 158 goals scored in 60 matches till the quarter-finals, averaging 2.63 goals per match. It is the fifth-highest number of goals scored in a single World Cup already as the tournament heads into the semi-finals.

Spain recorded the biggest win at Qatar 2022 with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in their opening group match followed by Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16 and England’s 6-2 drubbing of Iran in the group stage. 

Interestingly, England (13 goals) and Portugal (12) also led the chart of the most goals scored by teams at FIFA World Cup 2022 before the semi-finals but were knocked out of the competition. 

France, who have the services of Golden Boot front-runner Kylian Mbappe, are next on the table with 11 goals. Lionel Messi’s Argentina have netted nine goals and are fifth.

The record for the total goals in a single edition of a World Cup is 171. It happened twice, first at France 1998 and then again at Brazil 2014. 

The first time a World Cup produced a hundred goals was at Switzerland 1954 – with 140. Since Spain 1982, all World Cups have produced at least a hundred goals. The lowest since then was 115 during Italy 1990.

With two semi-finals, a third-place match, and the all-important final to be played on December 18, Qatar 2022 will need to produce 14 more goals to overtake France 1998 and Brazil 2014. 

Interestingly, the first two editions of the World Cup, hosted by Uruguay in 1930 and Italy in 1934, saw an identical 70 goals each. 

FIFA World Cup 2022 total goals

No.CountryMatchesGoals
1England513
2Portugal512
3France511
4Netherlands510
5Argentina59
5Spain49
7Brazil58
8 Croatia56
8Germany36
10Morocco55
10Senegal45
10Japan45
10Switzerland45
10Serbia3 5
10Ghana35
10South Korea45
17Australia44
17Ecuador34
17Iran34
17Cameroon3 4
21Poland43
21 Saudi Arabia33
21Costa Rica33
21USA43
25Canada32
25Uruguay32
25Mexico32
28Wales31
28Tunisia31
28 Qatar31
28Denmark31
28Belgium31
TOTAL158

IndiaIND

