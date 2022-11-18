Watch live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: BTS’ Jungkook to perform

All roads lead to the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar this Sunday, with the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony set to kick off the quadrennial footballing extravaganza ahead of the tournament opener between the hosts and Ecuador at the same venue.

Grand opening ceremonies, with cultural programmes depicting the heritage and culture of host nations and performances by prominent global singers and artists have been a prominent feature of football World Cup opening ceremonies from the past and much of the same is expected of Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony India start time

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM local time in Qatar or 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) in India. Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony live in India.

Who will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

The rumour mills have been hard at work regarding which stars may be seen performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. Names like Robbie Williams and Shakira, who sang ‘Waka waka’ the anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, and Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi have been doing their rounds but none have been confirmed yet.

However, one performer who is certain to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony is BTS’ Jungkook. BTS or Bangtan Boys is a popular Kpop boy band from South Korea, which has a huge fan following all over the globe. Jungkook is one of the most popular members of the band

“Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack and will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!,” the official BTS Twitter account posted on November 12.

Pop sensation Dua Lipa was also rumoured to be among the performers at the curtain raiser in Qatar but the British singer has denied that.

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony live in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India while live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.