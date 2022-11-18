FIFA World Cup 2022, live streaming and telecast in India: Where and how to watch live

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and fans in India can watch the upcoming football event live on TV and online live streaming for free.

The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 will see 32 teams from five confederations vying for the coveted trophy.

The teams are host Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, the Netherlands, England, Iran, USA, Wales, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland, France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia, Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, and Croatia, Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea. France are the reigning champions, having won the 2018 edition in Russia.

This will be the first time that a country from the Middle East will host the FIFA World Cup and consequently, the first edition being held outside the typical June-July window earmarked for the quadrennial showpiece. This was done to avoid the desert heat in Qatar during summer.

Eight stadiums across Qatar will be used as venues for the 64 FIFA World Cup 2022 matches. The opener will see hosts Qatar face Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The match starts at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live broadcast on TV in India

All FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Users will need to subscribe to the channels with their respective DTH providers.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming in India

FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free. Jio Cinema will offer live streaming of matches, highlights and other FIFA World Cup 2022 content in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Do you need a Jio SIM to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming?

No, you will not need a Jio SIM to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming in India. Jio has made the video streaming platform free for all, allowing users from other Indian telecom providers like Airtel, Vodafone and BSNL to download the Jio Cinema app on their devices and watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar for free.

Users, however, will need to sign in to the JioCinema platform, both on app and website, by using their mobile number. To sign in, users need to click on the Sign In menu, following which they will be directed to enter their mobile number. Once entered, an OTP will be sent on the provided mobile number, which can be used to sign in to the Jio Cinema app.

FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming and telecast