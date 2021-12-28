Femke Kok skates to Beijing 2022 berth on day two of Dutch Olympic speed skating qualifying tournament 

The third day of the Dutch speed skating Olympic qualifying tournament (OQT) took place today (28 December) in Thialf, Netherlands, with athletes battling for Beijing 2022 berths in the men's 10,000m and women's 500m.

In the latter, which took place over two rounds, Femke Kok skated to her first Olympic berth with a top time of 37.30, just ahead of Jutta Leerdam (37.32).

“Yes, relief is the right word”, an exuberant Kok told AD.nl. Kok had missed out on a ticket to the Games after falling short in the 1000m two days earlier (26 December).

That event was won by Leerdam, who will now compete in both the 1000m and 500m in Beijing. Third place went to Michelle de Jong (37.54), though she will have to wait to see if her time is good enough to earn her a spot to compete at Beijing 2022.

Olympic qualifying tournament schedule days four to five:

Wednesday December 29

Women's 1,500m; Men's 1,000m

Thursday December 30

Women's 5,000m; Men's 1.500m

In the men's 10,000m, three-time Olympic medallist and 2014 Olympic champion Jorrit Bergsma strolled to victory in a time of 12:42.39 - eight seconds faster than Patrick Roest in second. Both men earned a spot to compete for the Netherlands at the Games in a second event, following the men's 5,000m on Sunday (26 December), where Roest finished ahead of his compatriot.

