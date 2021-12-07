Emma Raducanu awarded WTA newcomer of the year

U.S. Open tennis winner Emma Raduanu has been named WTA newcomer of the year.

The 19-year-old wowed the world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows. Her historic win followed up an already impressive run at Wimbledon where the wild card entrant made it to the fourth round.

Raducanu’s rise from the start of year to the end has been astronomical; the Briton began the year ranked No.343 and finishes at a career best No.19.

Australia’s Ash Barty picked up the Player of the Year prize for the second time (2019). The world number one captured a tour-leading five WTA titles as well as a second career Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

Barbora Krejcikova received two awards acknowledging her strong 2021 season. The 25-year-old was awarded most improved player and received the prize for doubles team of the year alongside partner Katerina Siniakova. Together the duo won the WTA Finals, Olympic gold at the Tokyo 2020 and their third Grand Slam trophy at Roland Garros.

Carla Suarez Navarro was named comeback player of the year after returning to the court for a farewell tour following her battle against cancer.

