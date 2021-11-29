Emma Raducanu thanks Lewis Hamilton for advice and steps up Australian open preparation

Emma Raducanu's whirlwind year continues

The US Open champion is still adjusting to the sudden rise to fame after making tennis history as the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

The 19-year-old has been receiving incredible support from lots of people to help her deal with the many challenges that come with her new status as Great Britain's tennis darling.

As she is slowly gearing up for the 2022 season, Raducanu thanked seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton for his valuable guidance since the two met at the MET Gala in September.

"He's just been really cool in helping me," the Formula 1 fan said describing Hamilton as a "good role model".

"He said: Be patient, you've just got to tide the wave. It's all good. Don't worry."

Raducana turns attention to 2022 season

The British player is set to step up her pre-season training ahead of the 2022 Australian Open in January. She is scheduled to take part in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi (16-18 December) after which she is planning to fly to Australia.

Raducana is excited about travelling with her new coach, German Torben Beltz, for the first time.

Beltz was Angelique Kerber's coach from 2004 to 2012 and rejoined her team from 2014 to 2017, when she became No. 1 in the world and won three Grand Slam titles.

"Torben is a super positive guy and he brings great energy. He's someone whenever you're around him you can't help it because it's just like infectious," said Raducanu who has just returned from a vacation to the Caribbean.

"It's really cool to have that in my team so he's constantly lifting the mood. I'm really excited to work with him and I'll get a better chance to get to know him better this off-season and see where it goes."

"We've been in communication a lot," said Raducanu. "I've just been doing a lot of fitness, like four to five hours a day training and start my tennis next week. So he's coming in and we'll be working hard together during the off-season and into Australia."

The Australian Open runs from 17 to 30 January.