Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray - future mixed doubles partnership on the horizon says British No1

Tennis stars Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu could form a mixed doubles partnership in the near future, according to the US Open women's champion.

In an announcement that is sure to have British fans rejoicing, 19-year-old Raducanu confirmed that both players were keen to unite on court. They could even team up for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Though no date has yet been set, she told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (7 June) that it could happen "soonish":

“We haven’t actually spoken about it but it’s something we feel we both want to do,” said Raducanu. “I’m not sure if this going to be the year but hopefully it will happen.”

Murray, who claimed two of his three grand slam singles titles at Wimbledon, has something of a track record when it comes to partnering up with greats in the mixed doubles arena.

The 36-year-old previously played alongside 23-time singles grand slam winner Serena Williams at The Championships in south London back in 2019.

With seven Olympic medals between them, Williams and Murray got as far as the Round of 16 before being knocked out by the number one seeds.

Murray won mixed doubles silver at the London 2012 Olympics with Laura Robson, and also claimed gold in the singles event at his home Games. He successfully defended that crown by winning a second gold at Rio 2016, before a period out of the sport due to injury.

The news comes as Britain's number one and world number 11 Raducanu begins her grass court campaign at the Nottingham Open, the same event where she made her WTA debut this time last year.

She is set to face Viktorija Golubic in the first round.