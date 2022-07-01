Elorda Cup 2022 boxing: India’s Jamuna Boro, Sonia Lather punch their way into semi-finals

World championship medallists Sonia Lather and Jamuna Boro were among six Indian boxers who made the semi-finals of the inaugural Elorda Cup 2022 boxing tournament in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan on Friday.

Sonia Lather (women’s 57kg) and Jamuna Boro (women’s 54kg) looked in complete control throughout their quarter-final bouts against the local boxers.

Sonia Lather, who won silver at the 2016 world championships, defeated Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova 5-0 in a one-sided affair.

Jamuna Boro, a 2019 worlds bronze medallist, meanwhile, outboxed Aishagul Yeleubayeva of Kazakhstan in a similar fashion.

World youth champion Jyoti Gulia also beat Kazakhstan’s Zhansaya Rakhymberdi 4-1 via a split verdict in her quarter-final bout of the women’s 52kg.

Ananta Chopade (women’s 54kg) comfortably defeated Kazakhstan’s Altynbek Nursultan 5-0 while Sachin (men’s 57kg) progressed to the final-four after his opponent Lyu Ping from China got injured in the second round.

Sakshi (women’s 54kg) moved to the semis by getting the better of Kazakhstan’s Muzdiman Balausa 5-0.

On the other hand, Arshi (52kg) and Aarti (57kg) lost to their respective Kazakh rivals by identical 5-0 margins.

Aditya (men’s 67kg) put up a tough fight against reigning Asian champion Baatarsukh Chinzorig of Mongolia but lost the bout unanimously.

Pawan (men’s 75kg) also bowed out with a defeat against Raiys Nurkanat of Kazakhstan.

Late on Thursday night, three Indian boxers, Gitika (women’s 48kg), Lalita (women’s 70kg) and Babita (women’s 81kg) had advanced to the semi-finals.

Four Indian boxers, S Kalaivani (women’s 48kg), Neema (women’s 63kg), Alfiya (women’s 81+kg) and Jugnoo (women’s 92kg) will start in the semi-final as 13 Indian boxers are assured of medals.

Top boxers from India, Uzbekistan, hosts Kazakhstan, Cuba, China and Mongolia, are competing in the inaugural edition of Elorda Cup. The finals will be held on July 4.