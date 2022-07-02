Elorda Cup 2022 boxing: India’s Babita Bisht, Jyoti, Neema settle for bronze

Kalaivani Srinivisan, meanwhile, advanced to the final of the women’s 48kg of the boxing tournament and will fight for gold on Monday.

By Olympics

Indian boxers Babita Bisht, Jyoti and Neema won bronze medals in their respective weight categories at the Elorda Cup 2022 boxing competition in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Babita Bisht (81kg), Jyoti (52kg) and Neema (63kg) all faced defeats in their semi-final contests to settle for a bronze.

While Babita lost to China’s Zheng Lu by ‘Referee Stopping the Contest’ (RSC) verdict, Jyoti and Neema conceded identical 0-5 losses against Uzbekistan’s Feruza Kazakova and Kazakhstan’s Anar Tursynbek, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kalaivani Srinivasan stormed into the final with a dominating victory in the women’s 48kg semis-finals.

Kalaivani demonstrated excellent skills against Uzbekistan’s Farzona Fozilova and comfortably won by unanimous decision.

The final bout will be played on Monday.

Earlier, Kuldeep provided India a winning start on the fourth day of the competition but had to work hard for the victory. Kuldeep faced local boxer Kairat Yernur in the men’s 48kg quarter-final encounter, which the Indian won with a 3-2 split decision.

Meanwhile, another boxer in the men’s division, Yashpal lost to Kazakhstan’s Aslanbek Shymbergenov 0-5 in the 71kg quarter-final.

Savita’s challenge also came to an end in the quarter-finals as she was handed a 0-5 loss by Japan’s Namiki Tsukimi, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, in the women’s 50kg category.

Later, 2021 youth world championship medallist Gitika (48kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg), and Lalita (70kg) will fight in the semi-finals while Rajni (50kg) will play her quarter-final.

The inaugural edition of Elorda Cup features top boxers from India, Uzbekistan, hosts Kazakhstan, Cuba, China and Mongolia.

