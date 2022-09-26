Eliud Kipchoge's wife reveals her role in his marathon world record at the 2022 Berlin marathon

Eliud Kipchoge has often been quick to thank the team around him, which the Kenyan credits as being key to his success.

But aside from the people he has assembled to help with his training, pacing, nutrition, psychology, and logistics, there's one other role that could have proved crucial to his 2022 Berlin marathon world record: A prayerful partner.

"I was in prayer mood for the last week, and I fasted for a miracle to happen," his wife Grace Sugut Kipchoge told the Daily Nation. "I’m happy that victory has come home,"

The committed Christian said she had fasted for a week before her husband's groundbreaking run, as two-time Olympic champion Kipchoge set a men's marathon world record time of 2:01:09.

The couple have three children together, and their mother added that the latest super-human feat had inspired the whole family: "The kids are so happy. His victory has motivated them to work even harder in school,” she said.

Kipchoge has often spoken of how his religious faith and belief in God is a key part of his routine. “Religion plays a very important role in my life. It keeps me from doing things that could keep me from my goals." he told the Running Coach blog.

"On Sundays I go to church with my family and I pray regularly, even in the mornings before a race.”

On Sunday 25th September 2022 it seems those world record prayers were answered.

