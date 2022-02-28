Eliud Kipchoge's record breaking career in numbers

Eliud Kipchoge could add another chapter to his brilliant career at the Tokyo Marathon on 6 March 2022.

The race in Tokyo will be his 16th official marathon excluding the two time trials in Monza and Vienna.

The running legend from Kenya has already inspired millions around the world.

Here is a look at some of his most impressive numbers. And this list will surely be extended as Kipchoge has stated that he wants to ran another Olympic marathon at Paris 2024.

Eliud Kipchoge: Records, titles and other stats:

2 - World titles: Kipchoge won the 2003 junior world cross country title and 5000m gold at the 2003 world athletics championships.

2 - Marathon losses: The Kenyan finished second at the 2013 Berlin marathon and 8th at the 2020 London marathon

3 - Berlin Marathon titles: Kipchoge won the Berlin race in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

4 - Olympic Games appearances

4 - Olympic medals: Kipchoge clinched 5000m bronze at Athens 2014, 5000m silver at Beijing 2008 and claimed marathon gold at Rio 2016 and at Tokyo 2020.

4 - London marathon titles: He won the London race in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

6 - Medals won at world athletics championships, world cross country championships and world indoor championships.

10 - Marathons won in a row: Kipchoge did not lose a race between 2014 and 2019.

11 - Kipchoge has ran 2:05:00 or faster on 11 occasions and that excludes the unofficial races in Monza and Vienna.

18 - The age when he claimed his first major title at the 2003 world athletics championships (5000m gold).

20 - The number of years Kipchoge has raced internationally.

28 - The age when he switched to the roads.

63 - Weeks spent as world number one in the men’s marathon.

Kipchoge: Some of his most impressive times

12:52.61 - Kipchoge’s first ever world record as he managed the fastest 5000m time by a junior at the 2003 Bislett Games.

59:25 - His personal best in the half marathon in 2012.

1:26:45 - En route to winning the 2018 Berlin marathon he ran the fastest ever time at the 30km mark

1:59.40 -The time he clocked when he became the first man to break the two-hour barrier for the marathon in 2019 in Vienna.

2:01:39 - His world record time at the 2018 Berlin marathon.

2:05:30 - His marathon debut time at the 2013 Hamburg marathon that was also a course record.