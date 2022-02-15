Elana Meyers Taylor: How I was Inspired by my Son at Beijing 2022

Elana Meyers Taylor's silver medal in the first-ever Olympic monobob event at Beijing 2022 was an inspirational moment, especially for women and mothers around the world.

For starters, the 37-year-old became the USA’s oldest ever female Olympic medallist.

In an ultra-physical sport like bobsleigh, where athletes require explosive power and a robust body in order to absorb impacts of 120 kph (75 mph) corners, this is a significant achievement in itself.

“I feel amazing,” the 37-year-old told Olympics.com afterwards. “I've won Olympic medals before, but this is definitely the most special because of the journey it took to get here. I'm over the moon right now.

“I think it's really just continuing to push your own boundaries. Continue to push your own limits and challenge yourself.”

But age was just one component of this remarkable feat.

Meyers Taylor’s achievement came after career-threatening concussions, and an Olympic cycle that included taking a year off to have her first child, son Nico, who was born with Down syndrome. She's been sharing the experience of being an Olympian and mother in an Olympics.com blog series.

Then after arriving in Beijing, she spent time in isolation after a COVID scare away from her child before competing.

But all these setbacks made her achievement sweeter, and she dedicated her medal to the loved ones that kept her motivated.

“This is definitely dedicated to my mom and my son,” she continued. “I wouldn't have been here without my mom showing me the way, showing me what a strong woman looks like. And definitely my son, who shows me every single day when he gets up in the morning, how to overcome obstacles and how to fight and do things.

“I knew becoming a mom and having a child would definitely be a challenge, and I wanted to push myself and see how far to go. And fortunately, it paid off.

“I'm still breastfeeding, I still got to go pump! But at the end of the day, while I have this (medal) around my neck, he doesn't know what it means and he's just going to want to play. This is the most incredible thing. He is the most important thing in my life.”

Today (15 February) will see the California native return to the Yanqing National Sliding Centre for the first two runs of the two-woman event as part of the Team USA bob.

With two previous Olympic silver medals and a bronze in this event, she will be hoping to go one further this time.

"It's super special and super amazing because to have more medal opportunities like the men, it just shows you how strong we are,” she said. “It just shows you what we can do. And you know, it's just been an incredible journey to be a part of it.”