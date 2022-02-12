Eddie Pasquale: Top things to know about Team Canada's ice hockey goalkeeper

Eddie Pasquale is seizing the moment.

The man they call 'Squals' has had an arduous journey to the top of the game, but he now holds one of the most coveted, and scrutinised, positions in hockey: starting goalkeeper for Team Canada at the Winter Olympics.

We bring you the top things you need to know about the Toronto native.

NHL debut in 2018

Pasquale was selected by the Atlanta Thrashers (now the Winnipeg Jets) with the 117th-overall pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

However his path to playing in the NHL was long and winding and included several stints in the lower divisions, mainly in the AHL. He didn't make his debut in the NHL until 4 December 2018 when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He won in his debut game in a thrilling 6-5 shootout win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Toronto-born goalkeeper managed to play two more games for the Lightning that season before ultimately deciding to play abroad.

Playing in one of the best leagues in the world

Pasquale has plied his trade in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for the past three seasons for two clubs: first with Kazakhstan-based side Barys Nur-Sultan while he's currently with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.

In 38 games played for Yaroslavl, Pasquale's posted a goals against average (GAA) of 1.99 and a .916 save percentage.

'Squals' has fully settled into life in the KHL as he was named best goaltender for the 2020/21 season.

He's a big country music fan

So much so that he regularly gets his favourite country music stars designed on to his helmets. The example below features Luke Combs and Tim Hicks.

He loves to fish

In the little time he has off, 'Squals' is an avid fisherman. It's his first-choice summer activity.

"I went to visit my wife's family—she’s from St. John's, Newfoundland," he told the KHL's website. "We went fishing in the ocean, and we caught probably twenty-pound cods. That was pretty cool."

