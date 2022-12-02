Double trampoline Olympic champion Rosie MacLennan announces retirement

Two-time Olympic trampoline gold medallist Rosie MacClennan of Canada announced her retirement from the sport Friday (2 December) in a post on Instagram.

"Trampoline has been such an integral part of my life and sport will continue to be, even if my role in sport is changing." MacLennan wrote. "My experience as an athlete has exceeded even my wildest childhood dreams."

The 34-year-old made history at Rio 2016, becoming the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic titles in trampoline. Her gold medal in the event at London 2012 was her nation's only at the Games. Additionally, she finished seventh at the 2008 Games in Beijing and fourth at Tokyo 2020.

She was Canada's flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony in Rio.

In addition to her Olympic triumphs, MacLennan owns three gold medals at the World championships, including individual titles in 2013 and 2018.

"I’ve gotten all the best sides that sport has to offer and I am so grateful for that. I was treated as an equal partner and empowered to reach new heights," she reflected. "Through sport, I built confidence, courage, and resilience. It’s where I found my voice and built lifelong relationships."

