Double Olympic snowboard champion Jamie Anderson misses Big Air final  

US snowboard star Jamie Anderson has failed to make the Big Air final at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

The PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist, who has won two Olympic gold medals for Team USA in slopestyle, fell on her first two runs on Monday (14 February).

The 31-year-old did manage a score of 89.75 on her third run but her total score of 119.75 was not enough to advance to the final on Tuesday. Only the top 12 of the 29 starters made the final.

Beijing 2022 slopestyle champion Zoi Sadowski Synnott from New Zealand topped qualification with a score of 176.50 ahead of Japan's Murase Kokomo (171.00).

"I feel a lot. It was definitely very challenging to not be able to land the half nine. I've been doing that trick forever. The hype of everything was getting to my spirit, "Anderson said after her exit.

"It was so hard to keep it together and have fun when there was so much pressure and so much attention around it. Maybe when I was younger and a little bit naive, I was unaware and it was a little bit easier. Now that I am a little bit older and wiser, I know how great it feels to be good here and I know how terrible it feels to be bad."

More to follow.