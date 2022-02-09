USA snowboard legend Jamie Anderson opens up about "emotional breakdown" before slopestyle finals

USA snowboard legend Jamie Anderson has opened up about the mental health struggles she has been dealing with at Beijing 2022.

In a candid post on Instagram, the two-time Olympic slopestyle gold medallist spoke about the "rollercoaster of emotions" that led to her having an emotional breakdown the night before she was due to compete in 6 February's slopestyle finals.

She has now said that she is "looking forward to some time off" to focus on self-care after the Games.

In October 2021 Anderson, who will also compete in the big air on 14 February, spoke to Olympics.com about the pressure she felt during the 2020 X Games.

"I was kind of a wreck," she said. "I remember calling, my boyfriend the night before and I was just like, I don't know what to do. Everyone's expecting me to win and I don't know about my run and my tricks. And just like, had a meltdown....

"I think it's good to reach out to support. Not that you have to call everyone and freak out, but your close people that you can relate with.

"Use those lifelines, it's OK to feel vulnerable and to feel afraid."

Anderson is a double Olympic gold medallist, having won the first snowboard slopestyle title at Sochi 2014 and followed it up with a second gold in the same competition at PyeongChang 2018.

Jamie Anderson schedule at Beijing 2022

Anderson is due to compete in the snowboard big air competition on 14 February, with the finals taking place a day later.