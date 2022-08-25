Diamond League Lausanne 2022: Preview, schedule and stars to watch 

Following two months of high-quality athletics competitions, including the World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Athletics Championships, the Diamond League will once again welcome the world's greatest track and field stars to Lausanne, Switzerland.

The action begins on Thursday 25 August with a pole vault city event where Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis will once again be favourite for victory. Following swiftly on Friday is a full programme of elite action, where athletes from across the globe will be eager to showcase their talents as the 2022 track & field season begins to wind down.

After the Athletissima Lausanne meet there are only two more Diamond League competitions this year, with the Brussels meet on 2 September followed by one final competition in Zurich on 7-8 September.

But first, find out everything you need to know about the Diamond League in Lausanne, including the stars to watch out for and the full meeting schedule.

When and where will the Diamond League Lausanne take place?

The competition begins on Thursday 25 August with a single event - the men's pole vault. It continues the next day on Friday 26 August with the men's triple jump at 18:20 and culminates with the women's 4x400m relay at 21:53.

The action will take place at La Pontaise Olympic Stadium, a 15,850-seater stadium that opened in 1904.

Athletes to watch at the Lausanne Diamond League

The first event of the meet will take place on 25 August, as ‘Mondo’ Duplantis seeks to continue his exceptional season with more honours in Lausanne. The flying Swede set a new world record of 6.21 metres at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene and followed it up with gold at the recent European Athletics Championships in Munich. With a world record always a possibility when Duplantis competes, you won’t want to miss a minute of this one.

The women’s 100m will also be a must-watch event, with Jamaica’s world champion and fastest woman in the world this year Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce lining up against reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and 200m world champion Shericka Jackson. While Thompson-Herah won 100m and 200m gold at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, she has struggled this season with niggling injuries, while the evergreen Fraser-Pryce and Jackson, the second-fastest 200m runner of all-time, have really come into their own. Could a world record be on the line in Lausanne?

The men’s 200m sees world champion and American record holder Noah Lyles take on the rising star of US sprinting Erriyon Knighton in a race that also includes world 400m champion Michael Norman. Lyles became the third-fastest 200m runner ever when he set a time of 19.31 seconds at the Eugene Worlds, while Knighton’s best of 19.49 puts him fifth on the all-time list. The budding rivalry between the two has become one of the most hotly contested in world athletics.

While the women’s 400m hurdles is missing world record holder and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin, there is the intriguing prospect of watching Netherlands’ Femke Bol race against former world record holder and Rio 2016 champion Dalilah Muhammad. Bol arrives in Lausanne having won three gold medals at the European Championships in the 400m hurdles, 400m flat and 4x400m relay.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen didn’t have things all his way in the 1500m final of this year’s World Championships, as he finished a surprise second behind Great Britain’s Jake Wightman. However, the Norwegian bounced back with gold at the European Championships and will face off against old nemesis Timothy Cheruiyot in Lausanne in a race that also includes Britain’s Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Josh Kerr and Australia’s recently-crowned Commonwealth Games champion Oliver Hoare.

Turning to the field and the women’s triple jump will once again see Olympic champion and world record holder Yulimar Rojas aim for the legendary 16 metre mark in Lausanne. The Venezuelan recently won gold at the World Championships but is eager to improve on her world record of 15.67m.

Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra is on the starting list for the men’s javelin after his impressive silver medal at the Worlds in Oregon. The Olympic gold medallist will not face Grenada’s world champion Anderson Peters who is hasn’t travelled to Switzerland, but he does face the challenge of two athletes with a personal best of over 90 metres in Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago.

Diamond League Lausanne schedule

25 August

18:00: Men's pole vault

26 August

18:20: Men's triple jump

19:10: women's pole vault

19:30: Men's javelin

20:04: Women's 400m hurdles

20:10: Men's high jump

20:22: Men's 110m hurdles

20:33: Men's 1500m

20:40: Women's triple jump

20:43: Women's 3000m

20:59: Women's 100m

21:00: Men's shot put

21:06: Men's 3000m steeplechase

21:23: Women's 100m hurdles

21:31: Women's 400m

21:42: Men's 200m

21:53: Women's 4x400m relay