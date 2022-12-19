“From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history. I truly couldn’t have asked for more,” Deepika Padukone wrote after becoming the first Indian to unveil the football World Cup trophy before a final.

Deepika Padukone was accompanied by Iker Casillas, captain of the 2010 World Cup-winning Spanish team, during the pre-match ceremony.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday to unveil the official FIFA World Cup trophy before the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France kicked off.

Deepika Padukone’s presence during the pre-final ritual was courtesy of her being a brand ambassador for French fashion brand Louis Vuitton, who are the official travel case manufacturers for the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The FIFA World Cup trophy travel case is designed to protect and transport the FIFA World Cup trophy, which weighs 6.175kg and is made of 18-carat gold and malachite. The trophy is carried to the ground before the final of every edition, accompanied by a World Cup winner and a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador.

During the final of Brazil 2014 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Carles Puyol, captain of the 2010 World Cup-winning Spanish team, and Brazilian-born model Gisele Bundchen escorted the trophy to the ground.

German World Cup-winner Phillip Lahm and former Russian model Natalia Vodianova took up the responsibility ahead of the Russia 2018 final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Deepika Padukone, a former model, is one of India’s most popular actresses from recent years and will be next seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming movie Pathan.

Regulations state that the original FIFA World Cup trophy can only be touched or held by a very select group of people, including former World Cup winners and heads of state.

The original trophy is kept secured in FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich and is only taken out for ceremonial purposes like the Trophy Tour and during the FIFA World Cup main draws and the final presentation.

The FIFA World Cup-winning country from each edition gets to permanently keep a gold-plated bronze replica, referred to as the FIFA World Cup Winners’ Trophy.

Deepika Padukone’s presence at Lusail, however, wasn’t the Bollywood presence during the pre-match festivities at the Lusail Stadium before Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout following an incredible final which was tied at 3-3 after extra time.

Fellow Bollywood star Nora Fatehi performed live at the closing ceremony at the venue before the final kicked off.

Nora Fatehi, also a singer and dancer, is one of the international artistes featured in the music video of ‘Light the Sky’ - the official theme song for the tournament.