India vs Denmark, Davis Cup, World Group I playoff: Rohan Bopanna in action - watch live streaming

The Indian tennis team will take on Denmark in their Davis Cup 2022 World Group I playoffs series at the Delhi Gymkhana Club starting from Friday.

A win in the two-day long series will see India make Davis Cup 2022 World Group I stage while a loss will see them drop into Group II. India have never dropped below Group I.

The India vs Denmark tennis tie will feature one doubles and four singles matches. This will also be the first Davis Cup meeting between the two teams since India won 3-2 in Aarhus, Denmark in 1984.

With Sumit Nagal missing and India deciding not to field Prajnesh Gunneswaran on the grass courts against Denmark, Ramkumar Ramanathan and doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna will have to shoulder the responsibility in the World Group I playoffs tie.

The Indian team will also be banking on Yuki Bhambri, the world No. 590 in singles, and Divij Sharan, ranked 142nd in doubles, who complete the four-member Indian team for the Davis Cup tie.

India’s highest-ranked singles player Ramkumar Ramanathan (170) will open the proceedings against Christian Sigsgaard (824) in singles on Friday.

India’s biggest challenge, however, will be when Yuki Bhambri faces Mikael Torpegaard in the second singles match. Torpegaard is ranked world No. 305 and is Denmark’s highest-ranked singles player in the absence of world No. 88 Holger Rune.

On Saturday, India’s doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will start the day against Johannes Ingildsen and Danish captain Frederik Nielsen, who has a career-high ranking of 17 in doubles.

Ramkumar Ramanathan will take on Mikael Torpegaard in the reverse singles match on day 2 while Yuki Bhambri will play Christian Sigsgaard in the last match of the tie.

“Rohan is a senior player and part of the think tank of the team. He brings a lot of experience. We have a good line-up for singles. Ramkumar is in good form. We also have Prajnesh. I am happy that Yuki is back and we have been working on his fitness. Hope we will perform well,” India’s non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal said.

India had dropped down to the Group I playoffs after losing to Finland in the Group I tie in the Davis Cup 2021 season.

This will also be India's first Davis Cup home tie in three years and around 3,800 fans will be allowed to attend the event at Delhi.

The Indian tennis team is yet to win the Davis Cup but has finished runners-up thrice - 1966, 1974 and 1987.

Where to watch India vs Denmark in Davis Cup 2022 live in India?

The India vs Denmark Davis Cup 2022 World Group I playoffs tie will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the India vs Denmark Davis Cup World Group I playoffs tie will be available on SonyLIV.

Davis Cup 2022: India vs Denmark schedule and draw

All timings are India Standard Time (IST)

Friday, March 4

Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Christian Sigsgaard - 11 AM IST onwards

Yuki Bhambri vs Mikael Torpegaard - after first match

Saturday, March 5

Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan vs Johannes Ingildsen/Frederik Nielsen - 10:00 AM IST onwards

Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Mikael Torpegaard - after first match

Yuki Bhambri vs Christian Sigsgaard - after second match