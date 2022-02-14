Dave Ryding's message to Team GB fans: "Keep calm and watch slalom"

British alpine skier Dave Ryding will carry the hopes of a nation as he launches from the start gate in the men’s slalom on Wednesday (16 February).

After the first 10 days of competition, Team GB is still without a medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The 35-year-old said, "If it still happens that there are no medals when Wednesday comes I will be extra-motivated."

The ‘Rocket’, who claimed Britain's first ever World Cup win at Kitzbuehel last month, is not afraid of the pressure and invites his compatriots to hang in there and see the positives.

"Obviously we probably would have liked to medal already but these things are not just given out – there are a lot of open sports where anything can happen," said Ryding, who expects good results this week from British athletes in curling and bobsleigh.

"It is easy to watch and delve on the negatives but it isn’t all doom and gloom. I have seen much worse situations. As Brits we stick together and we are a hardy nation.

"I might get a T-shirt – keep calm and watch slalom." - Dave Ryding

Ryding: I will have to do or die

The slalom specialist, who carried the flag in the Opening Ceremony, is competing in his fourth Winter Games and only knows one strategy to better his ninth place from PyeongChang 2018.

He said, "There is no point going for another ninth. I may as well try to go better, and with slalom the only way is to risk it. The winner will take it all, and I have to go for it. There is no reason why not."

For this race, Ryding is ready to step up his notorious all-or-nothing attitude even further.

"I am going to have to risk more than normal, but I am in the mindset that I will have to do or die," he revealed.

“I will dig even deeper. I will do what I can. It is part of sport. I have been in positions where it is not going well for me and I have dug something out. Who knows? We give it our all."

No British alpine skier has won a medal at the Games with Alain Baxter stripped of bronze at Salt Lake 2002 for a positive drugs test caused by a banned substance found in his nasal inhaler.

Ryding, who learned to ski on dry slopes in North West England, described the artificial snow on the 'Ice River' course of the Yanqing National Skiing Centre as "icy and slippy", and said the surface can also become "unbelievably aggressive and grippy".

Doubts surrounding the racing conditions only add what is already an unpredictable event with 14 different skiers making the podium in six World Cup slaloms so far this season.

"One of those guys who had a podium has to finish 14th, you know? It is as simple as that. But I know it is within me to win and I know I can be reassured I am in the form to do whatever on the day."

Ryding will be at the start gate of the men's slalom on Wednesday 16 February: the first run starts at 10:15 local time (02:15 GMT), with the second run scheduled for 13:45 (05:45 GMT).