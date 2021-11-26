Scotland's men and women finals bound at 2021 European Curling Championships

It was business as usual for Bruce Mouat's Scotland at the 2021 European Curling Championships in Lillehammer. Just 24 hours after defeating Norway in their final round-robin match, the Scots soared to victory again against the hosts in the semi-finals 9-3.

From the outset Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan Jr., used all the form that has seen the go undefeated so far at the championships, putting down 3-0 to start.

Where Norway were making 'good' shots, Scotland were finding perfection.

A shot from Hardie in the ninth end a that double peeled before rolling into the house and freezing was just one example of how formidable an opponent the team selected to represent Great Britain at Beijing 2022 were. All four curlers shot with at least 92% accuracy.

Reigning European champions Sweden now await Scotland in the final. Niklas Edin and team beat Italy 6-3 in a hard-fought semi-final battle that drew four blank ends.

Though Scotland may have vanquished Sweden once already this week, beating them 6-2 in game one of the round robin, and boast a clean sheet, when it comes to 2018 PyeongChang Olympic silver medallist Edin nothing is guaranteed.

The two sides met earlier this year at in the final of the men's world championships and it was Edin who walked away victorious. Throw into the mix bragging rights ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics scheduled for February, and everything will be to play for.

Scotland's women through to finals at European Curling Championships 2021

Team Mouat will not be alone come tomorrow's (November 27) finals.

Scotland's women, made up of skip Eve Muirhead, Victoria Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff, are also in the fight for a silverware in Lillehammer, and will similarly take on Olympic champions, Sweden in the final.

Muirhead's side, like Mouat's, finished on top the standings at the round-robin stage recording only once loss against Italy in a close match, 7-8.

To find out more about the European Curling Championships and where you can watch all the medal action click here.