Countries and territories at the Commonwealth Games: Full list

Birmingham 2022 CWG is expected to feature 72 teams, including the 54 Commonwealth of Nations countries and 18 territories.

Started in 1930 as the British Empire Games, the present-day Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport competition, designed like the Olympics, where only the Commonwealth of Nations and their territories are eligible to participate.

The Commonwealth of Nations or simply the Commonwealth, as it stands now, is a voluntary group of 54 sovereign nations, most of which were former colonies of the erstwhile British Empire or its dependants

The members, though, have changed over the years due to global political implications and voluntary withdrawals for additions to the group.

For example, undivided India, under British rule, participated at the 1934 and 1938 Games as one team. After India’s partition in 1947, India and Pakistan both participated at the 1954 CWG. Similarly, Bangladesh started competing at the Commonwealth Games from 1978 after its independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Hamilton 1930, the inaugural Commonwealth Games edition, saw 11 countries and territories – hosts Canada, Australia, Bermuda, British Guiana, Canada, England, Ireland, Newfoundland, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa and Wales – take part.

The number of participating countries and territories have steadily gone up since. Six nations, Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales, have been part of all the 21 Commonwealth Games editions so far.

A total of 71 different teams participated in the last Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia in 2018. Besides the nations themselves, a number of dependent territories of these countries compete under their own flag, bringing up the total number of teams.

Anguilla, for instance, is an internally self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom but competes at the Commonwealth Games as a separate team.

A total of 72 countries and territories are expected to feature at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The sole addition will be the Maldives, who left the Commonwealth in 2016 and hence, missed Gold Coast 2018. The Asian country, however, rejoined the Commonwealth of Nations in 2020 and is expected to compete at Birmingham.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK starts on July 28 and ends on August 8.

Commonwealth Games 2022: List of competing countries and territories 

  1. Anguilla
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Australia
  4. Bahamas
  5. Bangladesh 
  6. Barbados
  7. Belize
  8. Bermuda
  9. Botswana
  10. British Virgin Islands
  11. Brunei
  12. Cameroon
  13. Canada
  14. Cayman Islands
  15. Cook Islands
  16. Cyprus
  17. Dominica
  18. England
  19. Eswatini
  20. Falkland Islands
  21. Fiji
  22. Ghana
  23. Gibraltar
  24. Grenada
  25. Guernsey
  26. Guyana
  27. India
  28. Isle of Man
  29. Jamaica
  30. Jersey
  31. Kenya
  32. Kiribati
  33. Lesotho
  34. Malawi
  35. Malaysia
  36. Maldives
  37. Malta
  38. Mauritius
  39. Montserrat
  40. Mozambique
  41. Namibia
  42. Nauru
  43. New Zealand
  44. Nigeria
  45. Niue
  46. Norfolk Island
  47. Northern Ireland
  48. Pakistan
  49. Papua New Guinea
  50. Rwanda
  51. Samoa
  52. Scotland
  53. Seychelles
  54. Sierra Leone
  55. Singapore
  56. Solomon Islands
  57. South Africa
  58. Sri Lanka
  59. St Helena
  60. St Kitts and Nevis
  61. St Lucia
  62. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  63. Tanzania
  64. The Gambia
  65. Tonga
  66. Trinidad and Tobago
  67. Turks and Caicos Islands
  68. Tuvalu
  69. Uganda
  70. Vanuatu
  71. Wales
  72. Zambia

