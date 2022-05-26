Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket: Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry may play only as batter

Australia’s top all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who suffered a stress fracture on her back during the ODI World Cup earlier this year, is likely to be available only as a batter at the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham from July 28.

“Her availability to bowl will be dependent on her progress in the coming weeks and on the medical advice,” team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said.

Ellyse Perry is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in women’s cricket. She has the highest batting average of over 75 in women’s Test cricket among active cricketers. In the T20s, the chosen format at the Commonwealth Games, Elysse Perry is the second-highest wicket-taker with 115 scalps.

However, she will not be the only missing piece in the Australian bowling department for the Commonwealth Games.

Australian spinner Georgia Wareham and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck are also nursing long-term injuries and could not make it to the 15-member Australian squad to be led by batter Meg Lanning.

Australia, the reigning world champions in both 50-over and T20 formats, will enter as the favourites to win the cricket competition at the Commonwealth Games.

Ellyse Perry, however, remained hopeful of a timely recovery. “It's tracking really well, which is nice. It's really dependent, I think, on the next couple of weeks,” she told the Australian Associated Press.

“I'm having some scans...and each time, they will give a clearer indication of how it's healing and where I'm at in terms of bowling again,” Elysse Perry pointed out.

The Australian women’s cricket team are clubbed in Group A with India, Pakistan, and Barbados. Australia’s first Commonwealth Games match will be against India on July 29.

Australia’s arch-rivals England are in Group B with New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The top two teams from the pools will progress to the semi-finals. All matches will be played at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium.