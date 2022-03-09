Commonwealth Games 2022: T20 cricket records at Edgbaston

The Edgbaston Stadium has for long been a major cricket venue in England and is set to host cricket matches of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Located in the suburb of Edgbaston, the iconic ground first staged an international cricket match in 1902 between England and Australia.

Since then, the Edgbaston Stadium has played host to a number of historic matches, including the 2013 Champions Trophy final, where India recorded a five-run victory over England.

Also called the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, the stadium is currently the home ground of the Warwickshire County Cricket Club. It can accommodate close to 25,000 spectators.

The stadium will create history when women’s cricket makes its debut at CWG 2022 in September. Cricket has only been part of the quadrennial event once, back in CWG 1998.

At Birmingham 2022, eight sides, including the Indian women’s cricket team, will compete in 16 T20 International matches. The Edgbaston Stadium will host all the matches.

The eight nations have been divided into two groups and the top two from each advance to the semi-finals.

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground has hosted more than 150 T20 matches to date, including five T20 Internationals. Here, we take a look at what the numbers from those games say.

Edgbaston Stadium T20 records

Highest total: The home team of Warwickshire Bears, now called the Birmingham Bears, registered a massive total of 242/2 in a 2015 T20 Blast fixture against Derbyshire, which remains the highest score at the Edgbaston Stadium.

Openers Brendon McCullum and Varun Chopra added 160 runs for the first wicket with McCullum ending with 158 not out. Warwickshire then bowled out Derbyshire for 182 to win the match by 60 runs.

Meanwhile, England’s 221/5 against Australia in 2018 is the highest team total in T20 Internationals at the stadium.

Jason Roy and Jos Buttler stitched a 95-run opening stand before Alex Hales and Joe Root added to the big total with some late hitting.

In reply, Australia were bundled out for 193 runs and England won by 28 runs. The final score of 221/5 was England’s second-highest T20I total at the time.

Highest individual score: In the same match Warwickshire scored 242/2, New Zealander Brendon McCullum struck an unbeaten 158 off 64 against Derbyshire, which is the highest score by an individual at the Edgbaston Stadium. The innings was laced with 11 sixes and 13 fours.

In T20Is, Australian captain Aaron Finch’s 41-ball 84 against England is the highest score at the ground.

Chasing the English side’s massive 221, opener Finch slammed six sixes and seven fours but lack of support on the other end meant Australia lost by 28 runs.

Lowest total: Warwickshire also hold the unwanted record for the lowest team score at the Edgbaston Stadium. The Bears were all out for 63 runs against Nottinghamshire during the 2021 T20 Blast group stage match.

Only one batter scored more than 10 runs as Calvin Harrison and Jake Ball took four wickets each to send the entire Warwickshire team back in 13.4 overs.

Meanwhile, in 2012, South Africa scored 90/5 against England, which remains the lowest team score in T20 international matches at the Edgbaston Stadium. The match, however, was reduced to 11 overs each as incessant rains played spoilsport.

For a completed T20I match, Australia’s 144 all-out against Pakistan is the lowest total.

Most runs: Former England player Ian Bell has been the most successful batter at Edgbaston, courtesy of his exploits with Warwickshire Bears. He has accumulated 1,116 in 41 matches at Edgbaston, making him the highest run-scorer at the venue.

In T20Is, English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has hit the most runs at the Edgbaston Stadium, scoring 103 runs in three matches. The Englishman has scores of 61, 32 and 10 and averages a brilliant 51.50 at the venue.

Best bowling figures: The Edgbaston Stadium is generally conducive to batting but six bowlers have managed to take five wickets in an innings.

Tom Smith of Gloucestershire has the best bowling figures, taking five for 16 in just three overs against Birmingham Bears during the T20 Blast in 2020.

Internationally, Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal sits on top of the best bowling figures list, snaring three wickets for 26 runs in 3.4 overs against Australia in 2010. His spell helped restrict the Aussies to 144 as Pakistan won by 23 runs.

Most wickets: Playing as an overseas player for Warwickshire Bears, New Zealand off-spinner Jeetan Patel took 73 wickets in 68 matches to become the most successful bowler in T20s at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has taken the most wickets at Edgbaston. The pacer has six wickets in two T20 internationals at a brilliant economy of 6.75.