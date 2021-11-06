Comeback king Lee Zii Jia through to final at Hylo Open 2021

Malaysia's badminton star Lee Zii Jia has pulled off his second escape act in two days to book his spot in the men's singles final at the Hylo Open on Saturday (November 6).

After mounting a stunning comeback and winning seven consecutive points, the 23-year-old defeated India's Srikanth Kidambi in their semi-final showdown 21-19, 22-20.

Tomorrow the world number eight will face childhood rival Loh Koan Yew from Singapore in his first Super 500 final.

The tournament has been a challenging journey for the Tokyo 2020 Olympian who won 11 consecutive points to eventually claim the the win in his quarter-final against Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen yesterday.

