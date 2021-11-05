Lee Zii Jia soars to semi-finals at Hylo Open 2021

Malaysian badminton star Lee Zii Jaa continued his scintillating run of form to defeat Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-13, 22-20 and progress through to the semi-finals at the Hylo Open on Friday (November 5).

The Tokyo 2020 Olympian will face either Srikanth Kidambi or third seed Angus Ng Ka Long, pending the result of their quarterfinal match-up.

Zii Jaa, who won his first Super 1000 tournament at the All England Championships in March 2021, is now the highest seeded player remaining in Germany after top seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei was eliminated in the first round.

You can track Lee Zii Jia progress on the Hylo Open website here.