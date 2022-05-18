Cody Simpson seals third in 100m fly at Australian Swimming Championships - Live updates

Cody Simpson could be selected for his first senior international team after finishing third in the 100m butterfly at the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide on Wednesday (18 May).

Matt Temple (51.50) and Rio 2016 freestyle Olympic gold medallist Kyle Chalmers clinched first and second respectively to seal the two automatic qualification berths for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

But with Chalmers having ruled himself out of this summer's FINA World Championships, Simpson could now be called up to the team to make his first senior international team.

More to follow.

Australian Swimming Championships: Day One Results - Wednesday 18 May

Men's 100 butterfly:

Matthew Temple: 51.50 Kyle Chalmers: 51.67 Cody Simpson: 51.96

Men's 400 freestyle