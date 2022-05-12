2022 Australian Swimming World Championship Trials: Preview and schedule

Olympic champions Ariarne Titmus, Kyle Chalmers, and Kaylee McKeown will headline the Australian Swimming Championships from 18-22 May at the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Adelaide.

The star-studded event will serve as the national trials for both the 2022 FINA Aquatics World Championships beginning in June in Hungary's capital Budapest, and the 2022 Commonwealth Games which take place in July in Birmingham, UK.

Titmus and Chalmers have both ruled themselves out of the World Championships in order to focus on the Commonwealths, while other Olympic stars Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell have decided to skip the Australian Championships completely.

An action-packed 2022 swimming schedule for Australia also includes the mouth-wateringly exciting Australia vs USA 'Duel in the Pool' in Sydney in August.

Below, we take a look at the key storylines, schedule, and stars to look out for.

Stars to watch out for

Ariarne Titmus was one of the stars of the Tokyo 2020 Games last year, where she completed the 200 and 400 freestyle double over Katie Ledecky.

The 21-year-old has entered the 100, 200 and 400 free in Adelaide, and it would take a brave person to bet against her winning the latter two.

Elsewhere in the women's draw, Kaylee McKeown will be looking to build upon an amazing Olympic display. She became an overnight sensation Down Under when she beat star-studded fields to Olympic gold in both the 100 and 200 backstroke at Tokyo 2020.

The Queensland native is also the current world record holder in the long course 100 back - having swam a blistering 57.45 at the 2021 Australian Olympic Swim Trials - and will be the strong favourite for both of the backstroke sprints.

Multi-talented McKeown was also her nation’s fastest 200 IM swimmer before the Olympics but withdrew from the event to concentrate on the backstroke. There is a chance she could test herself again over the four-stroke event, having submitted her nation’s seventh-best 400 IM time in history this year.

In the men's side, Rio 2016 100 free Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers has interestingly entered his non-speciality 50 and 100 butterfly, as he prepares for the Commonwealth Games this summer.

Men’s 200 breaststroke Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook was recently appointed to Swimming Australia’s leadership group ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, and will be the man to keep an eye on in both breaststroke sprints.

The 23-year-old set a 2:08.22 200 breaststroke at an Australian High-Performance Invitational event in April to put the world on notice that he has lost none of his pace since Tokyo 2020.

Mitch Larkin will compete in the backstroke sprints and the 200 IM, while Rio 2016 400 freestyle Olympic champion Mack Horton will take on the 100, 200, 400 and 800 free.

There will be a classic clash in the men’s 200 butterfly where last year’s Australian champion Bowen Gough recently beat his old rival Brendon Smith.

Meanwhile, Olympic 400 IM bronze medallist Smith will be the strong favourite in his main event.

Madi Wilson and Meg Harris are set for another epic duel in the women’s 100 freestyle.

Finally, singer Cody Simpson will return to the pool for his next shot at swimming glory after failing to make the Olympic team in 2021.

"If people think I'm doing this for fun, they're wrong," the 100m butterfly specialist says in a TV advert for the event which is being shown live on Prime Video in Australia.

Australian Swimming World Trials Schedule

Heats begin each day at 09:00 ACST (GMT+9:30) with A Finals starting at 19:00 ACST

Wednesday 18 May

M 400 Freestyle

W 100 Breaststroke

M 100 Butterfly

W 100 Freestyle

M 200 Backstroke

M 50 Freestyle

W 800 Freestyle

M 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay (A Final only)

Thursday 19 May

W 100 ButterflyM 50 Butterfly

W 50 Breaststroke

M 200 Butterfly

W 400 IM

W 50 Backstroke

M 200 Breaststroke

W 4x100 Freestyle Relay (A Final only)

M 4x100 Freestyle Relay (A Final only)

Friday 20 May

W 200 Freestyle

M 200 IM

W 200 Breaststroke

M 50 Backstroke

W 100 Backstroke

M 100 Breaststroke

M 800 Freestyle

W 4x200 Freestyle Relay (A Final only)

Saturday 21 May

W 200 Backstroke

M 200 Butterfly

W 50 Butterfly

M 400 IM

W 1500 Freestyle

M 100 Freestyle

W 4x100 Medley Relay (A Final only)

M 4x100 Medley Relay (A Final only)

Sunday 22 May

W 50m Freestyle

M 100m Backstroke

W 200m Butterfly

M 50m Breaststroke

W 400m Freestyle

W 200 IM

M 1500m Freestyle

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay (A Final only)

How to watch the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships

Catch all the action on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, while details on how to buy tickets for the event can be found here.