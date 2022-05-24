Five things to know about Claire Weinstein: The 15-year-old USA swimming prodigy

USA Swimming has unearthed another teenage prodigy, and her name is Claire Weinstein.

Last month, the 15-year-old finished second to Katie Ledecky in the women’s 200m freestyle at the USA world trials to secure her place at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest this summer.

In doing so, the New York native also became the youngest athlete to make the USA Swimming World Championships team since Elizabeth Beisel in 2007.

As humble as she is talented, Weinstein is mature beyond her years and certainly one to watch on the road to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

But how well do you know the aquatic prodigy?

Claire Weinstein was born and brought up in New York, but moved to Las Vegas to further her career with the Sandpipers of Nevada club. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

1 - ‘Distance Diva Group’ leader

Weinstein was born in New York, where she was swimming on her own at the age of three, and racing in competitions by six.

Recognising her obvious natural talent, the fantastic freestyler’s parents enrolled her at the Westchester Aquatic Club under renowned junior coach Claire Fierro.

“Claire was extremely easy to coach and was really good at communicating how she felt in the water,” Fierro told Swimming World Magazine.

“She displayed a great single mindedness in attaining goals. She was diligent about doing workouts and motivating team members to do their best as well. I knew I had someone very special.

“I had a group of girls who really liked distance, so I created the ‘Distance Diva Group.’ The members ranged from 6-12 girls who wanted to train distance on the weekends. That training opportunity really elevated Claire to the next level.”

2 - From New York to Las Vegas

In order to further her development, Weinstein moved to the other side of the country to train under Ron Aitken at powerhouse club the Sandpipers of Nevada.

Here, the swimmer was able to train with some of the world’s best athletes in her age group, including three who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021 - Bella Sims, Erica Sullivan, and Katie Grimes.

Within one year of training with that group, Weinstein took a second off her personal best.

“It’s really fun because everybody in our group is very motivated, so we just motivate each other. It’s definitely a great team environment,” Weinstein continued to Swimming World Magazine.

To underline the strength of her training competition, Weinstein was named in the USA’s 2022 Worlds team alongside fellow Sandpipers Sims and Grimes.

Sandpipers of Nevada teammates Claire Weinstein (L) and Bella Sims (R) both made the USA team for the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

3 - How Claire Weinstein deals with nerves

It’s easy to forget that even the world’s most talented young athletes can suffer from normal emotions going into big meets.

After being selected for the USA Worlds team in April, Weinstein revealed that she gets incredibly nervous before races, and uses self-talk and perspective to calm down.

“The ready room was a little intimidating,” she told SWM.

“I get really nervous before races, but I was trying to tell myself to keep calm and contain myself before the race. I’m trying to work on it.

“I tell myself that it’s just a race. Sometimes the outcome matters, but it really doesn’t matter that much." - Claire Weinstein to Swimming World Magazine.

4 - Trailblazing feats from the American

Despite not having represented her nation in senior competition yet, Weinstein's resume is impressive.

Last January, she tied the 13-14 girls National Age Group 200 free record with a 1:58.53, matching a mark set by legend Cynthia Woodhead nearly 30 years before Weinstein was born.

A month later, the youngster became the youngest woman to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials at just 13 years old, and the only athlete born in 2007 or later.

She is currently the third-fastest American woman ever in the 15-16 age group for 200 freestyle behind the esteemed duo of Missy Franklin (1:55.06) and Katie Ledecky (1:56.32), with over a year still to compete in that age range.

5 - Open water versatility

Not content with dominating performances in the swimming pool, Weinstein is also a brilliant open water swimmer.

After being crowned women’s Junior 5k national champion at the 2022 US Open Water Nationals in April, she will also compete in the 2022 FINA World Open Water Junior Championships in September.

Perhaps we could be witnessing the next Gregorio Paltrinieri or Florian Wellbrock, both of whom have won swimming and open water swimming medals at the same Olympics.