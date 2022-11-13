Shooting XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022: US shooters dominate trap competitions

The United States’ shotgun shooters dominated the trap competitions at the XIII CAT Championships 2022 in Lima, Peru claiming Olympic quotas in both the men’s and women’s categories on Saturday (12 November).

Aeriel Skinner spearheaded a US podium sweep in the women’s competition and earned a Paris 2024 shooting quota for her country in the process. The 27-year-old Skinner beat Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Kayle Browning into second place, with Rachel Tozier rounding out the podium.

In the men’s competition, Will Hinton duelled with Guatemala’s Jean Pierre Brol for the gold medal and the available quota place. Hinton claimed both prizes and shared the podium with compatriot Derek Haldeman in third place. Brol had to be content with the silver medal.

The 13th Confederacion Americana de Tiro (CAT) Championships featured competition in pistol, rifle, skeet, and trap.

Paris qualification berths were available in all the individual disciplines, plus continental titles in individual, team, and mixed events, as well as places for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago.

