Carlos Yulo takes floor gold at Asian Gymnastics Championships

Two-time world gold medallist Carlos Yulo of the Philippines added another gold medal to his resume Friday (17 June) at the Asian Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Yulo's gold medal was part of the first of two days of event finals which saw athletes from four different nations victorious.

Yulo, 22, scored a 14.933 to take the floor exercise crown in the day's opening apparatus final. Korea's Kim Hansol and China's Yang Jiaxing tied at 14.333, with Hansol getting the silver after the tie break.

On the pommel horse, Jordan's Ahmad Abu al Soud put up a massive 15.233 for gold. Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov (14.800) and China's Yin Dehang (14.600) rounded out the podium.

China's Lan Xingyu was the still rings champion with a 14.500, squeaking past Iran's Mahdi Ahmad Kohani, who scored 14.433 for silver. Chinese Taipei's Lin Guan-Yi earned a 14.200 for bronze.

In the women's competition, Tokyo 2020 Olympic vault bronze medallist Yeo Seojeong of Korea triumphed again, taking vault gold with a 14.084 average score. Japan's Miyata Shoko averaged a 13.884 for silver with India's Pranati Nayak taking bronze at 13.367.

Eight-time Olympian Oksana Chusovitina also featured in the final. Despite qualifying in third position, she finished fifth with a 12.600 average.

China's Wei Xiaoyuan, world uneven bars champion, and Tan Xijing, the 2019 world all-around silver medallist, battled for the title on the bars with Wei narrowly taking the title (14.767 to 14.700). Korea's Lee Yunseo's 14.433 gave her bronze.

Competition at the Asian Gymnastics Championships wraps up Saturday (18 June) with the second day of apparatus finals, featuring men's vault, parallel bars and high bar and women's balance beam and floor.