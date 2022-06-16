China sweeps team, all-around gold medals at Asian Gymnastics Championships

China swept the gold medals on the second day of competition at the 2022 Asian Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar. The event is a qualifier to the World Championships, scheduled for Liverpool in October.

In the men’s competition, the top five nations punched a ticket to the Worlds, while the top six men’s athletes who are not part of a qualifying team also advanced.

China easily took the title, nearly six points clear of second place Japan (255.299 to 249.500). Chinese Taipei (249.211) finished third.

The nation's gold medal wins continued with Shi Cong claiming the men’s all-around title, posting a 83.833 total. Shi was sixth at last year’s worlds in the all-around.

Filipino superstar Carlos Yulo, the two-time world gold medallist, was second at 83.767, and China’s Yang Jiaxing took bronze, earning a 83.733 total score.

Zhang Jin, a member of Team China at last summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games, helped her team to gold in Qatar and won the all-around crown, as well.

China cruised to the team title, totaling 167.366 to South Korea’s 157.566. Japan took the bronze medal.

Highlighted by a 14.200 effort on the balance beam, Zhang’s 55.400 total in the all-around gave her the gold medal in the women's all-around competition. Xijing Tang (53.967) and Korea's Yunseo Lee (53.633) took silver and bronze, respectively.

The top eight women in the all-around, who are not from an advancing NOC, also qualified to Liverpool.

Competition continues Friday and Saturday (16-17 June) with two days of apparatus finals.