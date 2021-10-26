"It's just the most prideful moment you can have" - Olympic champ Kripps focused on Beijing at Canada kit launch

Canada's reigning two-man bobsleigh co-champion Justin Kripps has the Olympics on his mind.

"Representing a country like Canada means a lot" said the 34-year-old gold medallist from PyeongChang 2018, speaking at Team Canada's kit reveal on Tuesday (26th October), with 100 days to go before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

"Walking into the Opening Ceremony, it's just the most prideful moment you can have."

Another Olympic moment that will no doubt be among Kripps' favourite will be the surreal manner in which he won his gold medal in South Korea.

He and brakeman Alex Kopacz tied for the top prize with German pair Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis; a feat that has only occurred twice in the history of the Games.

Also speaking at the Olympic and Paralympic kit unveiling event was rising bobsleigh star Dawn Richardson Wilson.

The 22-year-old from Edmonton, Alberta is one of Canada's Olympic hopefuls for the Beijing Winter Games.

During the 2020-21 season, Richardson Wilson enjoyed a career high fourth place finish at the IBSF World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria.

"The journey is the best part of this whole experience for me," she shared while wearing Team Canada's new apparel, in their traditional colours of red and white.

The Canadians won 29 medals at PyeongChang 2018, 11 of them gold.