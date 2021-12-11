BWF World Championships 2021: Watch Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia live in action

Lee Zi Jia will head up a star-studded Malaysia team for badminton's 2021 World Championships in Huelva, Spain from 12-19 December.

The BWF World Tour Finals only concluded last week in Bali, so players will have to adjust to the time difference in Europe quickly, as they look to end their season on a high.

Unlike the tour finals, this competition will be a straight knock-out format, meaning every player will have to be in form straight from the first serve.

Malaysian seventh seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying will not compete in the event, having announced their split as a pair on Monday after 13 years together.

READ: 2021 BWF World Championships preview

Malaysians to look out for at the 2021 World Championships

National number one Lee Zii Jia was forced to retire from his opening men's singles match at the Indonesian Masters, and was eliminated in the first round of the Indonesian Open a week later. But he regrouped to make the semi-finals of the World Tour Finals in Bali.

Here's a full list of the Malaysian players who will participate in the BWF World Championships 2021:

Men's singles: Lee Zii Jia, Liew Daren, Cheam June Wei

Women's singles: Kisona Sevaduray

Men's doubles: Goh Sze Fei & Nur Izzuddin, Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi, Goh V Shem & Tan Wee Kiong, Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik

Women's doubles: Teoh Mei Xing & Yap Ling, Tan Pearly & Thinaah Muralitharan

Mixed doubles: Tan Kian Meng & Lai Pei Jing, Goh Soon Huat & Lai Shevon Jemie

Lee Zii Jia's schedule for the BWF World Championships 2021

Here are the fixtures for Malaysia's men's singles players at the BWF World Championships 2021.

Here are the fixtures for Malaysia's women's singles players.

Here are the fixtures for Malaysia's men's doubles pairs.

Here are the fixtures for Malaysia's women's doubles pairs.

Here are the fixtures for Malaysia's mixed doubles pairs.

Where to watch the BWF World Championships live in Malaysia?

The BWF 2021 World Championships will be broadcast live on RTM's free to air channel TV OKEY.

You can also follow the action on Astro Super Sport 4 and Astro Super Sport 4 HD.