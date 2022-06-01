Bolat Turlykhanov Cup wrestling: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiyia to lead big Indian team – watch live streaming

Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya will spearhead the Indian wrestling contingent at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup 2022 in Almaty, Kazakhstan from June 2 onwards.

The four-day event in Almaty is the second of the five Ranking Series events this year. Wrestlers earn points based on their finish at these ranking events and will be seeded accordingly at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia this September.

Tokyo Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya come into the tournament after winning medals at the Asian championships in April.

Bajrang Punia won the 65kg freestyle silver at the continental event. The Tokyo 2020 bronze winner will be challenged by world championships bronze medallist Tulga Tumur Ochir of Mongolia for the top spot at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup.

Meanwhile, Ravi Dahiya, who won his third straight Asian gold at 57kg, will be competing in the 61kg in Almaty.

Ravi Dahiya has already won a gold medal at Yasar Dogu and a silver at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov tournaments earlier this year.

Joining the two Olympic medallists will be Deepak Punia, the silver winner from the 2019 worlds and the recent Asian championships. He will take the mat in the men’s 86kg freestyle.

The women’s contingent will be led by Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who recently booked her place for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Former Asian champion Divya Kakran is also a contender in the 68kg weight category.

Meanwhile, Arjun Halakurki, Neeraj, Sunil Kumar, Harpreet Singh and Sachin Sahrawat - all of whom won bronze medals at the Asian championships - will represent India in Greco-Roman.

Where to watch Bulat Turlykhanov wrestling 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the Bulat Turlykhanov wrestling 2022 will be available on United World Wrestling’s (UWW) official website.

There will be no telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

Indian wrestling squad for Bulat Turlykhanov wrestling 2022

Freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Vishal Kaliramana (70kg), Naveen (74kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky Chahar (92kg), Deepak Nehra (97kg), Mohit Grewal (125kg).

Greco-Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender Dahiya (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Sachin Sahrawat (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sajan Bhanwala (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg), Satish (130kg).

Women’s: Neelam (50kg), Pooja Gehlot (53kg), Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Mansi Ahlawat (57kg), Sarita Mor (59kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Manisha (65kg), Divya Kakran (68kg), Bipasha (72kg), Pooja Sihag (76kg).

Bulat Turlykhanov wrestling 2022: Full schedule and live India match times

(All timings in Indian Standard Time)

Thursday, June 2

Greco-Roman qualification and repechage: 55, 60, 63, 67, 87, 97, 130kg – 10:00 AM IST onwards

Greco-Roman finals: 55, 60, 63, 67, 87, 97, 130kg – 5:30 PM IST onwards

Friday, June 3

Greco-Roman qualification and repechage: 72, 77, 82kg – 10:00 AM IST onwards

Women’s qualification and repechage: 57-62-68-76kg 5:30 PM IST onwards

Greco-Roman finals: 72, 77, 82kg – 5:30 PM IST onwards

Women’s finals: 57-62-68-76kg 5:30 PM IST onwards

Saturday, June 4

Women’s qualification and repechage: 50, 53, 55, 59, 65, 72kg – 10:00 AM IST onwards

Freestyle qualification and repechage: 97, 125kg – 10:00 AM IST onwards

Women’s finals: 50, 53, 55, 59, 65, 72kg – 5:30 PM IST onwards

Freestyle finals: 97, 125kg – 5:30 PM IST onwards

Sunday, June 5

Freestyle qualification and repechage: 57, 61, 65, 70, 74, 79, 86, 92kg – 10:00 AM IST onwards

Freestyle finals: 57, 61, 65, 70, 74, 79, 86, 92kg – 5:30 PM IST onwards