Birk Ruud remembers late father after emotional win: "It shows you that you can do whatever you want to do." 

Birk Ruud wrote freeski history by winning the first Big Air Olympic gold at Beijing 2022, and his words afterwards were those of a true Olympic champion.

At 21 Ruud has the world at his feet, and he's trying to help make the place just a little happier.

"There’s a lot of bad things happening around the world and to put on a show like this for the people, that was the dream and I did it, so I’m really happy."

The Norwegian claimed gold with a spectacular performance that neither USA skier Colby Stevenson nor Sweden's bronze medallist Henrik Harlaut could top.

"I am really stoked, that’s for sure", said the newly minted Olympic champ.

"I took the opportunity... This is what we live for, to ski and to to enjoy and I’m really happy to take this opportunity."

Ruud topped qualifying on Monday (7 Feb), then threw it all down in the final when in counted two days later.

It was an emotional victory, he lost his father Oivind to cancer in April 2021, and after he won he pulled down his sleeve with a camera up close to reveal a gold bracelet which was a gift from his dad.

"Papa, you're with me," he said, touching his heart.

Before the Games Ruud spoke about his father's passing with Olympics.com:

"It's tough. But there's nothing you can do; you just have to accept it. I've had some time to be with family and we've talked about it. You get a big scar. It is what it is.

"I'm trying to make the best out of it."

And that's exactly what he did in Beijing.

Birk Ruud Olympic run tricks

He put down some amazing tricks in the final in his first two runs, coming in backward for a switch triple cork 1980 -- five and a half rotations - then flipping forward for a double cork bio 1800.

His last run was just for fun with gold already secured. Ruud treated the crowd to an effortless bio 1440 with the Norwegian flag in his hand - ever the entertainer.

His 187.75 score was comfortably clear of Stevenson's 183 in silver. Harlaut claimed a proud bronze with 181.

"I love action sports," Ruud continued to Olympics.com afterwards.

"I love snowboarding, I love death diving, everything that gives me some kind of rush. I am an adrenaline junkie but I like to have control of course which you can see in the jumps. I’m really focused on what I’m doing but I always like to push myself and I guess that’s what I live for.

"We’re just getting started," he says.

"This is one is the most important one for me, this has been with me for so many years and to do it?

"I wasn’t sure if I could do it, if this was real, but it is and it just shows you that you can do whatever you want to do." - Birk Ruud

Colby Stevenson: "I’m just on a cloud right now"

Stevenson's jaw-dropping journey has taken him from 30 fractures in his skull to an Olympic podium with a silver medal.

"Honestly, it’s like something straight out of a movie theatre or something, I’m just on a cloud right now, I don’t know how else to explain it.

"First big air podium and its here at the Olympics, what an amazing thing.

"I was heartbroken in 2018 when I tore my shoulder out and didn’t get to come to the Olympics and had to watch my buddies throw down.

"It was an interesting time of my life. But to come out here and make the Olympic team was an honour in itself. Big Air is not typically an event that I do well in, I’ve never podiumed in big air so my expectations weren’t super high.

"But I knew I was throwing down some new tricks and I had a good chance at doing well so I was just focused on that.

"I learned a new trick – nose butter triple 16 with Japan grab – I believe I’m the first one to do it with a Japan grab so I’m super super hyped to do that."

Golden boy Birk Ruud celebrates with silver medallist Colby Stevenson (L) of Team USA and Sweden's bronze medalist Henrik Harlaut (R) at Big Air Shougang on February 09, 2022 at Beijing 2022 in China. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Picture by Getty Images

The Colby Stevenson miracle: From car crash to Olympic glory

He talks about his injuries and how he escaped death in that car accident six years ago.

"The whole right side of my head is caved in, I have titanium there… I really just don’t focus on that because it’s something of the past but to come back from that and be able to ski at a high level again…

"I mean if I can survive that I can survive any kind of crash that I take out here and that’s how I think about it.

"So just going to give it my all and keep pushing. This is what I love to do and nothing is going to stop me from doing it.

"Biggest thing my sport has taught me about life is that it’s healthy to get out of your comfort zone and I’ve learned that a lot especially this year.

"I’ve been learning new tricks at every event. In the past couple of years it’s been a more mellow progression of my tricks but finally I’ve had some good jumps and was just throwing it all down.

"It’s so important to get out of your comfort zone in life. It’s just going to keep things exciting and keep you happy. Go out there and do what you love and start learning something new."

Henrik Harlaut: "Life is a dream come true. Peace. Henrik."

Sweden's Harlaut is one of the much-loved personalities on the freeski slopestyle and Big Air World Cup tour, and the 30-year-old was thrilled by his podium finish too.

"It feels fantastic, super good. I’ve been at two Olympics previously and had definitely potential of getting a medal but haven’t really clicked in perfectly with my skiing to do it.

"So third times a charm.

"And in Big Air, the first ever Big Air in Olympics for free skiing, it was fantastic."

Asked if he's become a mentor for the younger guys, he said:

"It’s up to them to say whether I am a mentor… I love this so much. It’s crazy that I’m one of the oldest now because when I started I was one of the youngest for a while and was the young gun coming up.

"I’ve just been so dedicated and motivated to keep going. I just want to keep going and keep inspiring."

So why did he cut off those trademark dreadlocks?

"They were just big and just way too long and kind of getting in the way. Now that we spin so much and so the flipping and tricks they were in the way of spotting the landing and perfecting my skiing so I had to cut them a little bit.

"But I’m sure I’ll grow them out again later in life because I love them and I love the look and definitely want to get them back one day. But right now I want to do what’s best for my skiing.

And given the chance, what would he write on a billboard?

"Life is a dream come true. Peace. Henrik."