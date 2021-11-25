Top things to know about Norwegian biathlon star Tiril Eckhoff

Tiril Eckhoff would love nothing more than to kick off the 2021/22 biathlon season they way she finished the last.

In the Norwegian's previous campaign, she managed 13 World Cup victories, four world championship titles and a maiden overall crystal globe. It was a dream season for the 31-year-old, who has been competing for her country since 2008.

Eckhoff made her Olympic debut in style at Sochi 2014, winning mixed relay gold on her debut at along with bronze in the relay and mass start.

A second Olympic outing at PyeongChang 2018 saw the biathlon star land two more Olympic medals with silver and bronze in the mixed relay and mass start respectively.

If last season's form is an indication, Eckhoff will likely add to that impressive medal haul at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February. But what else do you know about the Baerum-born biathlete?

Tiril Eckhoff: On the brink of Norwegian history

The 2020/21 season proved to be quite a successful one for Eckhoff, who sealed 13 individual World Cup victories.

This takes her tally of individual World Cup wins to 26, two shy of the all-time female record of 28 held by two-time Olympic champion Tora Berger, who retired from competition in 2014.

Eckhoff stated in a recent interview with Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang that her target this season is to take this record: "My goal is to beat Tora (Shepherd) and become the best Norwegian biathlete ever. But I'm not there yet."

The all-time record of individual World Cup wins by any female biathlete is held by Sweden's Magdalena Forsberg with 42.

Tiril Eckhoff of Norway poses with her medals at the 2021 World Championships Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Biathlon in the blood

Tiril isn't the only Eckhoff winning biathon races.

Her brother Stian Eckhoff is a former biathlete who clinched the relay world championship title in 2005 and represented Norway at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin.

In 10 World Cup seasons he managed two individual victories, seven individual podium finishes, and six team victories.

Following his retirement, Stian went on to become the national coach of the Norwegian women's biathlon team, where he coached his sister!

Ski, shoot and podcast

Away from the now, Eckhoff is a podcast presenter.

She co-created the show "Kant Ut" (which translates to "Edge Out") alongside teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold.

The pair won three-consecutive relay world titles together from 2019-2021 and give their listeners a glimpse inside their lives as elite athletes. They even share their thoughts about topical issues like the weight debate and real estate.

Ahead of the new season, Eckhoff and Tandrevold have put out an episode sharing their thoughts and plans for the World Cup and the Winter Olympic Games in February.

Knitting collaborations

Eckhoff may be used to making patterns in the snow, but the Norwegian also has a passion for designing her own knitted sweaters.

She picked it up in 2016 and has since formed a collaboration with one of the oldest yarn factories in Norway, Sandnes Garn, working on various different sweater designs.

Progress was quick, and Eckhoff was featured on the cover of Norway's leading women's magazine in part for her interest in knitting.