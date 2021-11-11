Battleground Mobile India gamers eligible for esports at 2022 Asian Games

Indian gamers can now qualify for the 2022 Asian Games through the Indian version of the PUBG mobile game called Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), gaming company Krafton confirmed on Wednesday.

Initially, the Asian Games version of PUBG was announced as a medal event at the next year’s continental showpiece but since PUBG is banned in India, Indian gamers were unsure whether they would get an opportunity to compete.

“It’s good to finally know that we can take part at the Asian Games, where we will also be representing India and not just our gaming organisation,” India’s veteran PUBG and BGMI gamer Abhijeet Andhare, known as Ghatak, told Olympics.com.

Along with BGMI, there are seven other games - FIFA, Arena of Valor (Asian Games version), Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, HearthStone and Street Fighter V - that are part of the esports programme, which makes its debut at the 2022 Asian Games.

Each title will have a gold, silver and bronze medal on offer.

Two more games - Robot Masters and VR Sports - will be played as demonstration events at the 2022 Asian Games.

Esports was a demonstration event at the 2018 Asian Games when Indian gamer Tirth Mehta won a bronze medal in Hearthstone.

Fellow Indian gamer Ankur Diwakar, known as JauntyTank, also participated in the 2018 event with Pro Evolution Soccer.

The 2022 Asian Games will be held from September 10 to 22 in Hangzhou, China.