Billie Jean King Cup Final: Belinda Bencic leads Switzerland to first title victory

Reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic swept past Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to hand Switzerland its first Billie Jean King Cup title in Glasgow on Sunday (13 November).

Bencic sealed the victory after Jil Teichmann gave Switzerland the advantage with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Storm Sanders in the opening rubber.

Switzerland overcame the seven-time champions 2-0, winning their two singles matches and, in the process, avoided the doubles decider.

The Billie Jean King Cup final – formerly known as the Fed Cup – pitted the last two runners-up in the competition. The Swiss finally got their hands on the silverware after losing to the Russian Tennis Federation in last year’s final in Prague. Australia lost a home final to France in 2019 under the competition’s previous format.

Bencic was in red-hot form, getting herself on the front foot from the get-go and bowed out of the tie without dropping a set all week.

Australia came into the contest looking for their first title in the competition in 48 years after Sanders spearheaded a semi-final victory over Britain the day before.

Teichmann, ranked 35th in the world, found the going tough compared to their previous duel in last year’s semi-finals which she easily won 6-0, 6-3. Leading by a set and going a break up in the second, Teichmann held the clear advantage.

Sanders dug deep after receiving treatment on her calf to win the second set – after Teichmann double-faulted on break point – forcing the contest to a third-set decider.

The Australian’s run of five victories this week ultimately came to an end following a two hours and 18-minute fight.