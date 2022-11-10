ATP Finals preview: Djokovic, Nadal look to cap Slam-winning seasons

A memorable – and in many ways historic – men’s tennis season is set to culminate at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, in the coming week (13-20 November), where the top eight singles players and doubles teams of 2022 are set to do battle.

The year included Rafael Nadal’s stunning first half of the season, in which he won both the Australian and French Opens; Novak Djokovic’s continued dominance at Wimbledon; a breakout major title for 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open (and subsequent ascension to world No.1); and the retirement of one of the most iconic players in the game’s history, Roger Federer.

Federer, of course, will not compete at the Pala Alpitour having played his last competitive match in September at Laver Cup, but nor will Alcaraz, who withdrew last week with an abdominal injury, putting to an end one of the most impressive one-season rises in recent memory.

Nadal and Djokovic are the veterans among the elite eight set to take the court in Turin, joined by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz.

The men have been divided into two round-robin groups, where they’ll each play three singles matches. The top two players from each group advance.

Here, a preview of the action to come, storylines to watch, and how you can tune in to the action.

Green group: Nadal vs. the young guns

Can a fully fit Nadal win the year-end championships for the first time in his career? Nadal, 36, had his first practice in Turin on Wednesday (9 November) having missed the event a year ago in its inaugural staging in the Italian city.

The two-time Olympic champion (singles, Beijing 2008; doubles, Rio 2016) been drawn into the Green Group for his round-robin play, which includes two-time major finalist Ruud; an in-form Auger-Aliassime; and Fritz, who beat Nadal for the Indian Wells Masters title in March.

Ruud, who is based at Nadal’s academy in Spain, has made history for Norway this season, finishing as runner-up to Rafa at Roland-Garros before making a run to the US Open final, as well (where he lost to Alcaraz) and rising to world No.2.

Auger-Aliassime, the Canadian, has won 16 of his last 17 matches, including tour titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel. The 25-year-old American Fritz snuck into the draw when Alcaraz withdrew, but has had a career year himself that has launched him into the top 10.

Red group: Djokovic has his hands full

While Djokovic is a four-time champion at the ATP Finals, he hasn’t won it since 2015. In fact, in his last three appearances at the event he’s 6-5 overall. But the 35-year-old comes in fresh, having only played 58 matches this season (41-17), a lighter lift than usual.

Djokovic, the Olympic bronze medallist in singles in 2008, is joined by three very established stars in the Red Group, including 2021 US Open champ Medvedev, who has occupied the No. 1 ranking at times this season, as well as Tsitsipas and Rublev.

It’s the Greek player Tsitsipas who finished as runner-up to Djokovic at the French Open in 2021, and who won this title in 2019 for the biggest win of his career. Medvedev was the 2020 champion in the pandemic staging of the tournament, while defending champion Alexander Zverev remains sidelined due to an injury from earlier this season.

Rublev captured Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, winning the mixed doubles with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Alcaraz, Rune and the ‘changing of the guard?’

Is men’s tennis seeing a true “changing of the guard?” Not completely, no.

Nadal and Djokovic claimed three of the four Grand Slams in 2022, and though Federer retired and Alcaraz rocketed to No. 1, stalwarts like Rafa and Nole continue to fend off the next generations of burgeoning stars.

Nineteen-year-old Holger Rune added his name to that must-watch list, however, winning five matches against top 10 opponents to claim the Paris Masters last week, beating Djokovic in a dramatic final.

Eleven of the top 20 men in the world are 25 or under, while just four are over the age of 30. Alcaraz, who is six days younger than Rune, is not only the youngest player among the game’s elite but also the world’s top 125.

Doubles: World No.1 Koolhof/ Skupski lead the way

The Dutch-British duo of Welsey Koolhof and Neal Skupski has sealed the year-end world No.1 ranking, but would like to end the 2022 campaign with an ATP Finals trophy, too.

They are joined by US Open champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury; French Open winners Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger; Australian Open champs Thanasai Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios; as well as reigning Olympic champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic; Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos; Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara; and Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.

Koolhof/Skupski are joined by Mektic/Pavic, Kokkinkais/Kyrgios and Dodig/Krajicek in the Green Group, while Ram/Salisbury, Arevalo/Roger, Granollers/Zeballos and Glasspool/Heliovaara make up the Red Group.

The doubles format plays out the same as singles: Three round-robin matches, with the top two qualifying teams from both groups advancing to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Rune and Hubert Hurkacz are serving as the singles alternates for the singles event.

How to watch: Schedule and TV tune-in times

The ATP Finals kick off on Sunday (13 November) and play through six days of round-robin group play. The days are divided into afternoon and evening sessions, and all times are local Turin time (CEST).

Round-robin

Sunday, 13 Nov.-Friday, 18 Nov.

1130am doubles, 1400 singles

1830 doubles, 2100 singles

Semi-finals

Saturday, 19 Nov.

1130 am doubles semi No. 1, 1400 singles semi No. 1

1830 doubles semi No. 2, 2100 singles semi No. 2

Finals

Sunday, 20 Nov.

1600 doubles final

1900 singles final

A list of ATP Tour broadcasters can be found here. Live streaming information can be found on TennisTV.com.